Aurway Presents WHISPERS OF JUBILEE: A Journey to Juneteenth

Aurway will present WHISPERS OF JUBILEE: A Journey to Juneteenth, at various locations around Essex County June 17-19th 2022.

In 1863, President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, making all enslaved people free. But while the war went on, many enslaved people had still not gotten word of the good news. Follow Keziah and her brother, Charles as they experience the very first Juneteenth, on June 19th, 1865.

Whispers of Jubilee, is a children's book written by Veronica Gonmiah, co-founder of Aurway Repertory Theatre. The piece was originally conceived with Vanguard Theater for their first Juneteenth event, in 2021, and has since been developed by Veronica Gonmiah and Lawrence Dandridge into the piece that will be presented this month. The book details the origin story of Juneteenth through the eyes of young children. The Whispers of Jubilee presentations include live music and dance that both support the narration of the story and are also reflective of the culture and time period where this story takes place. These events are kid friendly, and free of charge.

Whispers is directed by Lawrence Dandridge, Co Founder and Artistic Director of Aurway. Lawrence is currently on tour with the Broadway hit Musical "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" and conducted many rehearsals virtually to bring this piece to life. This show includes original music and arrangements by Dandridge.

The cast includes Alneesha Moret Harris, Martin Carpenter, Lawrence Dandridge, K Bernice, Marcus Beckett, Brittany Lindsey, Nigel Finley, Veronica Gonmiah, Marquis McGhee and Olivia Ridley, featuring Jasir Quddus, Jada Clark, Isaiah Tomlinson, Kazoani Gonmiah, Walalehnon Gonmiah and Sol Lecour.

Physical copies of the "Whispers of Jubilee" book will be available for purchase at the events. Preorders can also be made on our website Aurway.org