Atlantic City Ballet to Open It's Spring Season With Special Guest Star Dave Damiani & The No Vacancy Orchestra

The Atlantic City Ballet will begin its spring season in March with Papa & Sinatra: Their Way, a tribute to "Ole Blue Eyes" Frank Sinatra. Originally produced for Sinatra's centennial birthday, this production will feature live music by Sirius XM radio star Dave Damiani and The No Vacancy Orchestra. Dave Damiani is an American singer, songwriter, producer based out of Los Angeles, CA. Dave Damiani & The No Vacancy Orchestra have produced shows with Frank Sinatra Enterprises, The Grove, Citi, Capital One, American Airlines, Jack Daniels and Bobby Ridel. In addition to Mr. Damiani and his orchestra, the ballet will include new numbers created specifically for this performance. The evening will include red carpet events and pre show dinners. Ms. Papa's exquisite choreography combined with Frank Sinatra's iconic melodies makes this a must see for both ballet and Sinatra fans. Rounding out the season will be a performance of Midsummer Night's Dream in April and in May Romeo and Juliet.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast and across the country. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences

Papa & Sinatra: Their Way featuring Dave Damiani & The No Vacancy Orchestra

March 28, 2020 -7:00pm

Midsummer Night's Dream

April 19, 2020 -4:00pm

Romeo & Juliet

May 17, 2020-4:00pm

Circus Maximus Theater-Caesars Hotel-Atlantic City, NJ

Tickets-$45-Adults $20-Child/Student (17 & under)

Senior Discount-15% off (65 and older)

AC residents tickets-$12

For tickets go to ticketmaster.com or acballet.org

For a complete list of performances visit www.acballet.org or call 609-348-7201 for more information.





