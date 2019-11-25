Atlantic City Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER

For the 37th year, the Atlantic City Ballet will once again bring their spectacular holiday theatrical event to Atlantic City and surrounding area theaters. The Nutcracker is a treasured classic that tells the story of a little girl named Clara who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. Embarking on a wondrous journey through the Kingdom of Snow and the Land of Sweets, Clara encounters many unforgettable and timeless characters. Young and old alike will experience the many magical moments, of this beloved holiday ballet. There's no better way to spend the holidays with family and friends than by sharing Atlantic City Ballet's production of The Nutcracker. Don't miss this opportunity to see this holiday classic. It is a night too magical to miss!!!!! Performances will be at Stockton PAC in Galloway, Circus Maximus Theater in Atlantic City and The Strand Theater, accompanied by The Garden State Philharmonic, in Lakewood.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast and across the country. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences

For tickets go to acballet.org/attend





