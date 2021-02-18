Associated Chamber Music Players Presents JamKazam

Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP) announces a JamKazam webinar with Susan Alexander and Friends on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2pm EST. Join ACMP for an informal Q and A and information session about playing chamber music in real time online. For more information and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-about-jamkazam-with-susan-alexander-and-members-of-the-carnac-quartet-tickets-139567727831.

In the lead-up to ACMP's Virtual Worldwide Play-In on Saturday March 20 and Sunday March 21 (Bach's birthday), and following a sold-out Jamulus Intro Session with Mike Tietz on Saturday, February 13, ACMP is doing everything it can to help as many chamber music lovers get themselves set up to play together online.

Saturday, February 20 at 2pm EST: Ask Susan Alexander all about JamKazam! Pianist and retired US government codebreaker Susan Alexander will help crack the code of JamKazam! She will be joined by cellist Valerie Matthews and violinist/violist Mike Garrahan from the Carnac Quartet, who were recently featured on the JamKazam Classical Music Festival. Before attending this meeting, take a look at Susan's article about JamKazam, which includes her easy step-by-step how-to guide: https://acmp.net/jamkazam-playing-chamber-music-over-internet-real.

Attendees can start a free JamKazam account and try things out - and if you love it, please join ACMP and contact Executive Director Stephanie Griffin directly at sgriffin@acmp.net about ACMP's 50% discount on one-year JamKazam Gold Plans.

There is almost no latency in JamKazam and the sound quality is magnificent. You will feel like your fellow musicians are right there in the room with you.

To organize a chamber music party on JamKazam or Jamulus as part of ACMP's Virtual Worldwide Play-In, please share information with ACMP through this simple online survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C2KNQMF.

Online resources available at: https://acmp.net/online-chamber-music-resources-glance.