ArtsBergen Launches Virtual Art Campaign THE DAILY ARTS DOSE

Break up the monotony and the isolation by participating in the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen virtual art social media campaign, 'The Daily Arts Dose'. From Monday, May 4 through Wednesday, May 20, the public can experience a different work of art, once a day for two week, and like their favorite artists in the campaign on the NNJCF's ArtsBergen social media accounts.



The campaign features 14 Bergen County artists of all disciplines, who submitted their art and were selected to share a sample of their work to the community on social media. The artists were asked to submit work reflecting the campaign's tag line, 'The Daily Arts Dose: Guaranteed to nourish your soul and boost immunity to boredom, isolation, and seeing those same four walls', or that inspired, brought humor, or contemplation in the midst of the pandemic.



Each artist's work will be posted daily starting May 4 on these social media accounts: Facebook at www.facebook.com/NNJCF, Instagram at www.instagram.com/nnjcf_artsbergen/, and Twitter @nnjcf. Everyone is encouraged to like, share and comment on the posts they enjoy. The artist's post receiving the highest number of likes will be awarded a cash prize.



"The arts can uplift and inspire hope and joy. During this time of social distancing, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation engages local artists to help alleviate some of the disconnection and isolation community members are experiencing by injecting a healthy dose of creativity into their lives," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.







