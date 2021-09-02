Arts On Site Announces September 2021 Performances
Arts on Site announces September performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.
"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."
CreateART at Arts on Site
Guest curated by Tamrin Goldberg
Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
Demi Remick & Dancers
Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
Rebecca Margolick: Boy Friday
Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
Voices of Diaspora
Friday, September 16, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Saturday, September 17, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $20
Simona Smirnova Jazz Quartet: Bird Language
Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
The Bang Group (dance)
Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
BOiNK! Presents: Sizzle! Dance and Film Festival
Friday, September 24, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $20
Amber Sloan (dance)
Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts on Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:
- Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time
- Hand hygiene stations provided on site
- Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated
- Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols
- Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan
- Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door
All visitors are required to:
- Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)
- Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)
- Complete safety waiver
- Wear appropriate face covering
- Sanitize hands upon arrival
Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions:
- Have you had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days?
- Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days?
- Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in the past 14 days?