Art House Productions To Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment

Art House Productions has announced two upcoming lectures made possible by the New Jersey Council for the Humanities. On May 17 at 2:00pm, Ellen Gruber Garvey, PHD will lead Women on Wheels: How Women Found Freedom through Bicycling; and on May 31 at 11:00am, Sylvia Chan-Malik, PHD will lead Women, Feminism, and Islam. Lectures will be held in the Art House Gallery amidst a solo exhibit by artist Diana Schmertz. Admission to the lectures is free, but advance reservations are strongly encouraged as space is limited.

Women on Wheels: How Women Found Freedom through Bicycling, sponsored by Grove Street Bicycles

Is it surprising that in the 1890s conservatives panicked at visions of women riding alone, with other women, or with unsuitable men, and campaigned to stop them? Some claimed that women would damage themselves by acquiring a "bicycle face," or would get sexual pleasure from bicycling - and thus ruin their reproductive capacities. When women and girls first rode bicycles in large numbers, they celebrated their new freedom to move around in the world. Susan B. Anthony thought bicycling had "done more to emancipate women than anything else in the world." Other suffragists praised bicycling as a road to fuller citizenship for women: women would travel more widely on their own, and would learn a larger sense of responsibility to their fellow travelers. This PSP program will ask audiences to consider how bicycling and others means of mobility have affected history. Ellen Garvey, Ph.D. is a Professor of English at New Jersey City University.

Women, Feminism, and Islam

How often do you hear the words "Islam" and "feminism" together? Perhaps a better question is - how often should you hear those two words together? Stereotypes and perspectives about Islam sometimes include the notion of the "Poor Muslim Woman" and do not acknowledge any developments in feminism or political activism. In this session, the common notion of the oppression of Islamic women and the movement of Islamic feminism as well as a general discussion of gender and women's rights will help participants further their understanding of Islam and feminism. Sylvia Chan-Malik, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor in the Departments of American and Women's and Gender Studies at Rutgers University.

Lectures will take place at Art House Productions, 262 17th Street, Jersey City, NJ. Admission is free; seating is limited, so advance reservations are strongly encouraged. A $5 donation is suggested to help cover costs of the event. To make a reservation, please call the box office at (201) 918-6019 or visit Art House online at www.arthouseproductions.org.

Art House Productions is generously supported by The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, MACK-CALI Realty, SILVERMAN, Manhattan Building Company, and CoolVines.

Art House Productions is committed to accessibility and inclusivity in all the public programming presented by our organization at our performance venue. While ticketing for events is general admission, we are happy to reserve seats for patrons with limited mobility, impaired hearing, vision loss, and/or any other medical condition(s) that may necessitate specific seating requests. Art House Productions is a fully accessible space, and companion seating is available for patrons with disabilities. If there are any accommodations we can provide to make your visit more comfortable, please call (201) 918-6019 or email info@arthouseproductions.org at least two weeks prior to your desired performance.

Art House Productions produces work with a shrewd sense of social responsibility and challenges the idea of "universal" mind and "universal" body in each artistic endeavor.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You