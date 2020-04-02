Art House Productions Opens Online Gallery In Support Of Local Community

Art House Productions has announced the Art House Gallery Online. Despite these uncertain and vulnerable times, Art House sustains its mission to keep the arts accessible to all. This virtual gallery features work from Jersey City and other regionally-based artists, who work in a wide variety of mediums. Currently home to 30+ pieces, the Art House Gallery Online will accrue more for its collection in the coming weeks. The collection is curated by Andrea McKenna.

To view the Art House Gallery Online, please visit: https://www.arthouseproductions.org/pages/art-house-gallery-online

All artwork is for sale priced under $500, with free delivery to any address in Jersey City. Art House Productions will split shipment costs with those who are purchasing outside of Jersey City.

Current Artists Include:

Luis Alves (South Orange)

Miguel Cardenas (Jersey City)

Eileen Ferara (Jersey City)

Teri Fiore (Jersey City)

Justin Franceso (Newark)

Clara Richardson (Jersey City)

Anna Ryabtsov (Jersey City)

Deb Sinha (Jersey City)

Bryant Small (Jersey City)

"In this time of economic uncertainty, Art House is not only committed to spreading the comfort and joy of the arts, but also to boosting our local economy through art sales. Purchasing a piece in our online gallery is a win-win: you support a local artist and Art House as a non-profit organization, and you get a beautiful piece of art for your home or workspace," says Producing Director Courtney Little.

Art House is working creatively to deliver digital content during this pandemic. While the doors to our physical space might be temporarily closed, we are here in the digital space as a source of strength, creativity, humor, and light when you need a bit of inspiration and affirmation.

In the coming days, weeks, and months, we're planning artist features & profiles, performance videos, online galleries, and livestreaming community events! For information about upcoming digital events and features, please visit https://www.arthouseproductions.org/collections/art-house-online, along with our Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more information. To sign up for Art House's mailing list, please click here: http://bit.ly/398W33P.





