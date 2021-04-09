Art House Productions Announces Music & Media Summer Camp For Teens

Art House Productions announces the Jersey Art Exchange Media & Music Makers Camp for students entering grades 7-12 in Fall 2021.

The camps will take place Mondays - Fridays, July 5 - July 16, from 1pm - 5pm at 150 Bay Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Each track is led by a digital art, and/or music professional. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

"I'm so happy to be running this program again," says Program Director Jacqueline Arias. "It's a perfect way for teens to spend the summer - exploring their neighborhoods and tapping into their creative spirit. We always have a blast!"

All teens will learn the basic history & background of rap, rock & pop music. Teens will learn to collaborate with other musicians and teens. They will also choose to have individual instruction on songwriting, beat making, or piano.

Teens will learn to use photography, video and audio as an effective tool to promote social issues and to reach audiences through an online interactive environment. Teens will work with professional media makers. The final digital stories hope to create an insightful and emotive story of their neighborhoods. The final pieces will be showcased in a public event.

Tuition is $350. A $50 Early Bird discount is available for registrations before May 1. Art House is committed to making programming accessible to all members of the community. Full and partial scholarships are available for students with a strong interest in pursuing the media and/or arts professionally, and for students in need of financial aid.

Camper Registration Forms, the Tuition Payment Portal and Scholarship Application can be found at https://www.arthouseproductions.org/pages/jax-summer-camp. Questions can be directed to Program Director Jacqueline Arias at jax@arthouseproductions.org or (347) 237-3508.