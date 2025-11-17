Annie Haslam and Jim McCarty Will Present THE HISTORY OF RENAISSANCE at the Wildey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Annie Haslam and Jim McCarty, pioneers of symphonic and progressive rock, will present THE HISTORY OF RENAISSANCE on November 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, Illinois (252 North Main Street). Tickets range from $87.00 to $97.50 including fees.

The two-evening program will feature an onstage conversation and visual presentation exploring the band’s decades-long history, followed by a performance of Renaissance material featuring—for the first time—musicians from both early and later eras of the group.

Renaissance completed a farewell tour in October 2024 and did not anticipate performing live again. Haslam, who has led the band vocally for more than 50 years, was initially approached to return to the Wildey Theatre for a solo show. After further discussion, she invited McCarty to participate, leading to a full reunion. “All Renaissance and McCarty fans are invited to experience our coming full circle,” Haslam said. “That was destined to happen one day.” McCarty added, “I’ll be talking with Annie about how the band formed and got that sound. Also very pleased to be singing some of my own songs.”

Renaissance was founded by McCarty and Keith Relf as a new direction following the Yardbirds, blending folk and classical influences with rock. Haslam joined in 1971, helping define the band’s sound during its progressive rock era. After McCarty’s departure, Renaissance continued with Haslam and longtime collaborators including lyricist Betty Thatcher and musicians Michael Dunford, John Tout, Jon Camp, and Terry Sullivan. The group was revived in 2009 with Haslam and Dunford leading a new lineup.

Renaissance has toured internationally and performed with major orchestras including the New York Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall and the Royal Philharmonic at the Royal Albert Hall. Their 1978 single “Northern Lights” became a top-ten hit in the UK.

The current company includes Annie Haslam (lead vocals), Jim McCarty (acoustic guitar and lead vocals), Rave Tesar (keyboards), Mark Lambert (guitars, vocals), Geoffrey Langley (keyboards, vocals), John Galgano (bass, vocals), and Frank Pagano (drums, percussion, vocals).

Friday, Nov. 21 The Wildey Theatre, Edwardsville, IL (St. Louis) www.cityofedwardsville.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=672

Saturday, Nov. 22 The Wildey Theatre, Edwardsville, IL (St. Louis) www.cityofedwardsville.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=673

Friday, Nov. 28 The Newton Theatre, Newton, NJ

https://skypac.org/the-history-of-renaissance/

Saturday, Nov. 29 Lansdowne Theatre, Lansdowne, NJ http://www.etix.com/ticket/p/81373625/the-history-of-renaissance-featuring-annie-haslam-and-jim-mccarty-lansdowne-lansdowne-theate