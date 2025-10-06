American Theater Group Unveils Cast and Creative Team for OUR TOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Theater Group (ATG) has announced the cast and creative team for its 2025–2026 season opener, Our Town by Thornton Wilder, running October 23–November 9, 2025, at the DMK Theater in Union and the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge.

Directed by Merete Muenter (Fiddler on the Roof Off-Broadway, dir. Joel Grey; Bridges of Madison County at ATG), the production will feature an accomplished cast of stage veterans alongside several New Jersey drama teachers appearing in supporting roles.

Cast

Timothy Ware-Hill (Purlie, ATG) will return to lead the company as the Stage Manager. Carrie Keating (After Forever, Amazon Prime, Emmy Award-winning) will portray Emily Webb, with Chase Pittman (Dogman the Musical, international tour) as George Gibbs.

Additional principal cast members include Jamie LaVerdiere (The Producers, original Broadway cast) as Mr. Webb, Gabrielle Lee (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, Pittsburgh CLO) as Mrs. Webb, Stacey Linnartz (Life Sucks, Theatre Row; Drama Desk Nominee) as Mrs. Gibbs, and Rudy Martinez (In The Heights, Signature Theatre) as Dr. Gibbs. Max Evans, Carly Giuliano, and Bob Vaias round out the company as Howie Newsome, Rebecca Gibbs, and Simon Stimson, respectively. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

New Jersey Educators in Supporting Roles

Local drama teachers joining the ensemble include Amy Bauer (Morris Catholic High School, Denville) as Mrs. Soames, Lauren Lipman (The Albrook School, Basking Ridge) as Sam Craig, Joseph Mancuso (Mason Gross School of the Arts, New Brunswick) as Joe Stoddard, Monica Ross (Piscataway Arts) as Professor Willard, Tatum Thompson (The Studio for Kids, Union) as The Woman in the Balcony and Box, and Brendan Wahlers (Bayonne High School) as Constable Warren/Man in Auditorium.

Creative Team

The production team includes Cat Murphy (Production Manager), Griffin O’Connor (Stage Manager), Max Evans (Assistant Stage Manager), Doug Macur (Lighting Design), Isabella Rossi (Costume Design), Gaya Maria Chatterjee (Scenic Design), Ben Merrick (Technical Director), and Madeline Leong (Wardrobe). Composer and music director Keith Levenson (A Little Night Music, Bridges of Madison County) has written original music for the production.

About the Play

Beloved for its timeless exploration of life, love, and mortality, Our Town is set in the fictional New England town of Grover’s Corners and continues to resonate with audiences nearly nine decades after its 1938 premiere. Wilder’s simple yet profound storytelling blends humor, tenderness, and reflection, offering a portrait of everyday life that feels both universal and deeply personal.

“Our creative team and cast are outstanding, and we’re thrilled to bring this classic to life,” said Jim Vagias, ATG Producing Artistic Director. “Having New Jersey drama teachers involved adds a special dimension, helping us engage the community and reach new audiences.”

Performance Information

Performances will run October 23–November 2 at the DMK Theater at the new Union Arts Center (Union, NJ) and November 6–9 at the Sieminski Theater (Basking Ridge, NJ).

Tickets range from $40–$60, with student and group rates available, and may be purchased at americantheatergroup.org. Our Town is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals (concordtheatricals.com).