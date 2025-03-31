American Repertory Ballet to Present PASIÓN This May

Taking place Friday, May 9 and Sunday, May 11.
Celebrate Mother's Day weekend Friday, May 9, Sunday, May 11 at American Repertory Ballet's "Pasión," a program at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center with Spanish, Mexican, and Cuban choreographic ties.
Featured choreography includes...
"Paquita," a joyous classical ballet set in Spain
"The Time That Runs Away" by Stephanie Martinez, danced to popular songs from the 50's and 60's
A dynamic world premiere with live music by Cuban choreographer Luis Napoles
Friday, May 9 at 7 PM
Saturday, May 10 at 2 PM & 7 PM
Sunday, May 11 at 2 PM
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center
For more information, visit www.arballet.org/may
