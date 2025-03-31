American Repertory Ballet to Present PASIÓN This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrate Mother's Day weekend Friday, May 9, Sunday, May 11 at American Repertory Ballet's "Pasión," a program at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center with Spanish, Mexican, and Cuban choreographic ties.

Featured choreography includes...

"Paquita," a joyous classical ballet set in Spain

"The Time That Runs Away" by Stephanie Martinez, danced to popular songs from the 50's and 60's

A dynamic world premiere with live music by Cuban choreographer Luis Napoles

Friday, May 9 at 7 PM

Saturday, May 10 at 2 PM & 7 PM

Sunday, May 11 at 2 PM

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center

For more information, visit www.arballet.org/may

Comments