American Repertory Ballet to Present PASIÓN This May

Taking place Friday, May 9 and Sunday, May 11.

By: Mar. 31, 2025
Celebrate Mother's Day weekend Friday, May 9, Sunday, May 11 at American Repertory Ballet's "Pasión," a program at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center with Spanish, Mexican, and Cuban choreographic ties.

Featured choreography includes...

"Paquita," a joyous classical ballet set in Spain

"The Time That Runs Away" by Stephanie Martinez, danced to popular songs from the 50's and 60's

A dynamic world premiere with live music by Cuban choreographer Luis Napoles

Friday, May 9 at 7 PM

Saturday, May 10 at 2 PM & 7 PM

Sunday, May 11 at 2 PM

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center

For more information, visit www.arballet.org/may



