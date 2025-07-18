Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces Expanded Fall 2025 Performing Arts Classes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced its most expansive Performing Arts Academy (PAA) schedule to date, with a wide range of classes set for Fall 2025. Running from the week of September 15 through November 6, this eight-week session introduces new offerings alongside returning favorites, designed for students in grades K–12.

New this season are classes like Singing for the Stage, Theatrical Design, Communicate with Confidence, Playwriting, Intro to Theatre, and Storybook Theatre, taught by a team of experienced teaching artists dedicated to cultivating creativity and confidence.

“This fall, we’re opening more doors for students to discover where they belong in the world of theatre,” said Chris Strangfeld, Algonquin's Education Director. “We’re especially excited to welcome new teaching artists and introduce new curriculum that makes theatre education more accessible, dynamic, and fun than ever before.”

Fall 2025 Highlights Include:

Singing for the Stage (Grades K–3) – Mondays at 4:00 p.m. with Bridget Gooley

Theatrical Design (Grades 6–12) – Mondays at 5:15 p.m. with Patt Giblin

Communicate with Confidence (Grades 6–12) – Tuesdays at 4:00 p.m. with Nick D’Ambrosia

Playwriting (Grades 6–12) – Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m. with Jim DeVivo

Storybook Theatre (Grades K–3) – Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. with Gabe Soto

Tuition ranges from $140–$150 per course. Space is limited and early registration is strongly encouraged.

Registration & Information

View the full schedule and register at: AlgonquinArts.org/classes.php?s=23

More about the Performing Arts Academy: AlgonquinArts.org/performing-arts-academy.php

Need-based aid and payment plans are available—email chris@algonquinarts.org for details.