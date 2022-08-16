Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Concert Series Featuring Tributes to Neil Young, Linda Ronstadt & More

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced a stellar lineup of concerts for their 2022-2023 season. "From jazz to orchestra, to folk and bluegrass, to tributes and opera, Algonquin's new season has something for everyone," stated Pamela Ward, Executive Director of Algonquin Arts Theatre. Highlights of the new concert schedule include a Jazz Series, an Orchestra Series, The Snakes, A Bluegrass Christmas along with tributes to Billy Joel, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Neil Diamond and Frank Sinatra.



Tickets start at just $20 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



August 26, 2022

Local Music Spotlight

The John Rogers Soul Band

Special Events

Specializing in classic soul, funk and R&B from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, John Rogers Soul Band features music made famous by Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Earth, Winder & Fire, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Prince and many more.



August 28, 2022



Dandy Wellington & his Band

Jazz Series

Mr. Wellington epitomizes the undeniable cool of the Jazz Age. His appreciation for the swinging big bands, elegant parties, and beautifully tailored clothing of the 1920's/30's, paired with his contemporary edge, make him a certifiable renaissance man and a true modern dandy.



September 17, 2022



Halfway to St. Patrick's Day

Special Events

Combining traditional instruments such as banjo, accordion and mandolin, with a foundation of guitar, bass and drums, The Snakes perform faithful renditions of classic folk songs. From the Dubliners to the Pogues... from the Clancy Brothers to the Clash, good times and good tunes are had by all.



September 30, 2022



Sweet Baby James

A James Taylor Tribute

Special Events

If you love the songs of James Taylor, then you'll love Nashville-based Sweet Baby James, THE James Taylor Tribute. Sweet Baby James is the best, most authentic-sounding James Taylor tribute in the US with frontman Bill Griese.



October 29, 2022

Local Music Spotlight

Decade: A Tribute To Neil Young

Special Events

Playing the music of Neil Young has been a lifelong passion for lead vocalist and guitarist John Hathaway. For the last 30 years, John has been studiously learning the ins and outs of Neil's guitar work. Perfecting the now famous and unique palm muting technique and one of a king lead work that are Neil's trademarks has been a lifelong goal and the reason why this tribute is so different from many other Neil Young cover bands.



November 6, 2022

Father Alphonse's Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea

A Salute To Veterans

Orchestra Series

Since 1987, the Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea has performed in theaters, churches and gymnasiums throughout the Metropolitan Area. From Carnegie Hall to the beach at the Jersey Shore, their musicians consistently deliver world-class performances. Join us as they salute our nation's veterans.



November 12, 2022



Ronstadt Revue: A Musical Tribute To Linda Ronstadt

Featuring Gesenia

Special Events

Ronstadt Revue covers every aspect of Linda Ronstadt's musical journey, spanning multiple genres from Country, Rock, to Mexican/Mariachi, Cajun, Jazz & the Great American Songbook Standards. All of this is faithfully recreated in painstaking detail by Gesenia and her six-piece band of musicians.



November 13, 2022



James Langton's New York All Star Big Band

Jazz Series

Famed for their authentic swing-era sound, James Langton's big bands produce driving dance beats and exhilarating solos from the cream of contemporary swing and jazz musicians. The NY All-Star Big Band recently played famous venues including Lincoln Center and the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center.



December 21, 2022

Local Music Spotlight

A Bluegrass Christmas

Special Events

Enjoy an evening of heart-warming, authentic bluegrass music! Join Karen Phillips and local legends the Glimmer Grass Band as they collaborate musically to celebrate the reason for the season.



December 31, 2022

New Year's Eve 2022

David Clark's Songs In The Attic

The Music of Billy Joel

Special Events

This Billy Joel tribute is conceived and presented with a tremendous amount of detail by veteran singer/piano player David Clark. He's gained notoriety with stunningly accurate piano playing, lead vocals, and an eerily similar stage look to the Piano Man himself.



January 8, 2023

Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea

Father Alphonse's New Year

Orchestra Series

Celebrate the New Year with Father Alphonse Stephenson conducting his amazing Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea. Start 2023 right with a wonderful performance by this world-class orchestra ensemble.



February 4, 2023

Chris Pinnella

Sinatra: The Main Event

The Iconic 1974 Concert Performed Live with a 14-piece Big Band

Special Events

Join acclaimed vocalist Chris Pinnella as he returns with his 14-piece Big Band for the Algonquin debut of 'Sinatra: The Main Event' live. Flashback to 1974 as Pinnella transports you back to Frank's iconic Madison Square Garden concert.



March 12, 2023



Dan Levinson & Molly Ryan

Jazz Series

Dan Levinson assembles the cream of New York City's flourishing hot jazz scene, resulting in a magical chemistry full of creativity and excitement. These performers blend the raucous, freewheeling sounds of the Jazz Age with the alluring, hypnotic beat of the Swing Era. Featuring vocalist Molly Ryan!



April 15 - April 16, 2023

Algonquin Arts Theatre & Father Alphonse's Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea present

Two One-Act Operas: Pagliacci and Cavalleria Rusticana

Orchestra Series

Join us for two, one-act operas with Father Alphonse and his Orchestra of St. Peter by the Sea. Dazzling vocalists will perform CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA and PAGLIACCI with orchestra.

Show and series producers include: Janice Blanton, Deborah Dec, James & Arlene Donegan, JL Grandinetti, Vincent Gifford, Boris Jelic, Diane & Jerry Levitz and "Broadway" Ray Soehngen.





For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.





ALGONQUIN ARTS THEATRE

(AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.



Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working

alongside seasoned professionals.



AAT provides a platform for local and regional performers to showcase their work and offers audiences the opportunity to engage very directly and personally in the arts, fostering greater participation and providing an engaging means for exploring personal and societal issues through the world of the stage.

