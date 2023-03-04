Algonquin Announces KINKY BOOTS Cast And Creative Team

Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has announced the cast and creative team for its spring musical, Kinky Boots. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from March 24-April 2. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



Kinky Boots is the winner of every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Based on the 2005 film of the same title and true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think! Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.



The cast for Kinky Boots includes:



Kyle Smith (Lola) is thrilled to perform in the Algonquin Arts Theater's production of Kinky Boots. Previous roles include The Wiz (Scarecrow), Footloose (Ren), West Side Story (Bernardo), A Chorus Line (Paul), and Rent (Angel). He also enjoys writing music and plans to start sharing it in the near future.



Ace Renlo (Charlie Price) is thrilled to be back at AAT! Credits include: The Producers (Carmen Ghia), Rock of Ages (Franz), Puffs (Narrator/Cedric/Voldy/Zack Smith) and Rumors (Ernie Cusack).



Aly Marie Mazzie (Lauren) is an NYC based actress, singer/songwriter, producer, & performance coach. She is so excited to be making her Algonquin Debut as Lauren in Kinky Boots! Select Credits include: Vanities (Kathy), Baby (Lizzie), Little Women (Amy), & more! When she is not performing she serves as the artistic director for NYC based Shakespeare company, Braving The Bard.



Gina Teschke (Nicola) is thrilled to be back at the Algonquin stage! Previous roles include: Hair (Crissy), Bye Bye Birdie (Kim McAfee), Beauty and the Beast (Belle), and Into the Woods (Little Red).



Brendan Flanagan (Don) is so thrilled to be a part of Kinky Boots! Last seen at AAT in Wait Until Dark (Mike). Brendan was recently seen in the Algonquin productions of Cinderella, Tommy, A Christmas Story and Man of La Mancha.



Sean Callahan (George) returns to the Algonquin for his fifth show. Past credits include Mamma Mia in 2019 and Elf in 2021 and A Christmas Story: The Musical in 2022.



James Chianese (Angel) James is so ecstatic to share this uplifting story on the Algonquin stage in a five-inch heel. Previous credits include Rent (Angel), The Who's Tommy (ensemble).



Martin Cordero (Simon, Sr./Ensemble) is excited to be part of Kinky Boots at the Algonquin. He recently was in Man of La Mancha (The Captain of The Inquisition) and in the ensemble of A Christmas Story. He just completed his first year doing Community Theatre.



Vinny Elgazzara (Angel) is thrilled to be back in his fourth engagement at the Algonquin. He is grateful to be a part of such a wonderful show with such uplifting theatre folk. His previous works include Damn Yankees, White Christmas and West Side Story.



Matthew Evegan (Ensemble) is very excited to be in his third Algonquin production! Matthew was seen in A Christmas Story: The Musical (Flick), Peter Pan (Nibs), Beauty and the Beast, Jr. (Mrs. Potts) and The Little Mermaid, Jr. (Scuttle). You may have also seen Matthew as Young Bing in the AMC series NOS4A2.



Mads Fernandez (Ensemble) is proud to be a part of their seventh production at the Algonquin. Some previous shows include Elf (Sara) and Godspell (Learn Your Lessons) where they wore overalls... kind of, and Tommy at AAT. They are also an active part of their high school drama club where they played Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, Roger in Rent, and Donna in Mamma Mia!



Keegan Haack (Young Charlie) is excited to return to the Algonquin after previously performing in Mary Poppins (Michael). Other credits include A Christmas Carol (Tiny Tim), Elf (Charlie), Wizard of Oz (Lollipop Guild), and Shrek Jr. (Lord Farquaad).



Matthew Johnson (Harry/Ensemble) is happy to be a part of Kinky Boots! He was previously seen on the Algonquin stage in The Who's Tommy (Tommy) and Man of La Mancha. He's a lifelong musician, and has performed in shows such as Mary Poppins and The Outsiders.



Bethany Miranda (Trish) is elated to be making her debut at the Algonquin Arts Center in Kinky Boots as Trish! Some past credits include: Something Rotten (Bea), Grease (Sandy), Company (Sarah), 42nd Street (Dorothy Brock). Bethany is also a director and teaches elementary school.



Lindsey "LA" Monaco (Pat) is thrilled to be back with AAT, both on stage and behind the scenes as the Wig and Makeup artist to Miss Lola and the Angels! Other theatre credits include; A Christmas Carol (Mrs. Fezziwig), Annie (Miss Hannigan), Anything Goes (Reno Sweeney), and Godspell (Joanne).



Brayden Morgan (Young Lola) is excited to be making his Algonquin debut in Kinky Boots! Favorite theatre credits include Frozen (Olaf) and Big Fish (Young Will). Brayden can also be seen staring in Slumberkins (Bigfoot) on AppleTV+.



Alexandria Nudo (Ensemble) has been performing for over 16 years in such shows as Annie at Gateway Playhouse, Goodbye Girl (Lucy) at Off Broad Street Theater and Broadway Jane (Lindy) at NYC Theater. She had ensemble roles in Ragtime, Gyspy and Mamma Mia at the Basie. She also performed on Hornblower Cruises in NYC and sang the national anthem at MSG for the Rangers. She is a graduate from the AMDA, LA/NYC.



Stephen Rubino (Mr. Price) is happy to be back on the Algonquin stage where he last played Harry Roat in Wait Until Dark. Favorite roles include: Amadeus (Count Orsini-Rosenberg), Cabaret (Emcee), Pippin (Leading Player), Sweeney Todd (Anthony), Titanic (Ismay), JC Superstar (Pontius Pilate), Peter Pan (Capt. Hook) and Evita (Magaldi). Stephen is employed by CentraState Healthcare System as the Manager of Workforce Relations and Development.



Connor Sheridan (Richard Bailey/Ensemble) is THRILLED to be back at The Algonquin! AAT credits: White Christmas, South Pacific, Annie Get Your Gun, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, Spamalot!, Oliver! The Music Man, Joseph... Dreamcoat.



Amber Lynn Tanzi (Marge/Ensemble) is thrilled to be back on the AAT stage! Amber is a graduate from AMDA with an Associates in Acting. Previous productions include: Evil Dead (Shelly), RENT (Soloist/Alexi Darling), The Who's Tommy (Minister's Wife/Mrs. Simpson), American Idiot (Heather). Amber teaches voice and piano lessons and is an active member of the central NJ music scene.



RJ Vanderbrouck (Angel) Previous credits include: Off Broadway: Camp, A new musical (male swing and dance captain). Regional: A Chorus Line (Roy, Mark u/s), Man of La Mancha (Paco/ horse dancer), Puffs (J.Finch and Zach Smith), Legally Blonde (Carlos and dance captain). Nominations include: 2022 Basie Award nominee for best featured actor in a drama (Puffs).



Timothy Wepuhulu (Angel) is happy to be in the iconic, phenomenal show known as Kinky Boots as one of Lola's Angels. He has been performing for about seven years and theater is a huge part of Tim's passion. Previous roles: Lion King (Young Simba), Seussical (Vlad) Rent (Angel) Spelling Bee (Leaf Coneybear) Legally Blonde, Les Miserables, A Chorus Line, Elf: The Musical, A Christmas Carol and The Rose Garden Affair.



John Wisienski (Angel) is excited to be back after a 3.5-year hiatus. Favorite credits include West Side Story (Action) and Spelling Bee (Barfée).



The Kinky Boots creative team includes; Gina Lupi, Director; Kathleen Pearlberg, Choreographer; Robert Sammond, Musical Director; Caroline Laberdee, Rehearsal Stage Manager; Rachel Krupnick, Production Stage Manager; Joanne Penrose, Costume Design; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Design; Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Joseph Ficarra, Prop Design; Jan Topoleski, Sound Design; Lindsey Monaco, Wig/Make up Coordinator and Joseph Ficarra, Producer.



The Algonquin Arts Theatre production of

Kinky Boots

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper

Original Broadway Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.



Based upon Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots

Written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth

Kinky Boots is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.



Kinky Boots is sponsored by the Algonquin Arts Theatre Board of Trustees and the Law offices of Handerson & Henderson.



Show and series producers include: Janice Blanton, Deborah Dec, James & Arlene Donegan, JL Grandinetti, Vincent Gifford, Thomas Hessman, Boris Jelic, Diane & Jerry Levitz and "Broadway" Ray Soehngen.



For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.



ALGONQUIN ARTS THEATRE (AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.



Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working alongside seasoned professionals.



AAT provides a platform for local and regional performers to showcase their work and offers audiences the opportunity to engage very directly and personally in the arts, fostering greater participation and providing an engaging means for exploring personal and societal issues through the world of the stage.



Algonquin Arts Theatre's programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding is also provided by Hackensack Meridian Health, the PNC Foundation, Manasquan Bank, Sunnyside Manor, the Dodge Foundation, the Provident Bank Foundation and the generosity of other businesses and our patrons.