Aaron Tveit, Sutton Foster, and More Included in New Season at MPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MPAC’s 31st season features something for everyone – from the classic rock of Yes to legendary Broadway shows like Chicago, to stirring artistic experiences including Riverdance 30 - A New Generation.



Over 70 events and 100 performances will go on sale on Monday, June 23 at 10 am at www.MayoArts.Org.



“From Broadway stars like our Opening Night performer, Tony-winner Aaron Tveit, to favorites including David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Tony Danza and Leslie Odom, Jr., to engaging family shows, to the best in pop, jazz, theatre and so much more, our 31st season will create many opportunities to join with family and friends for joyful entertainment experiences,” says Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC.



MPAC’s Opening Night performance will feature Tony-winner Aaron Tveit, who won a Tony for his performance in Moulin Rouge and will soon be seen in the revival of Chess. Other Broadway stars and shows include Sutton Foster, Leslie Odom, Jr. (fresh from Hamilton) and popular shows including The Addams Family, Chicago, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Rent in Concert.

Classic pop artists include The Temptations and The Four Tops, Little River Band, Yes, Steve Winwood (sold out) and Tommy James and The Shondells. Popular dance programs include 15 performances of New Jersey Ballet’s The Nutcracker and 5 performances of Riverdance 30: A New Generation. World artists feature the likes of the African group Cirque Kalabante, the jazz of Cubanismo, South Africa’s Ndlovu Youth Choir and Celtic Thunder.



There’s plenty for families to enjoy, such as Masters of Illusion, Gabby’s Dollhouse Live, Magic Rocks and The Gazillion Bubble Show.



About 30-40 events will be added throughout the season as many major acts do not announce their dates until later in the summer or fall.

For the full schedule, click here.

About MPAC

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.

Comments