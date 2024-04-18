AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to NJPAC in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The initial set of global tour dates for the highly anticipated Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert will include New Jersey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, October 13th at 3:00 p.m.



Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert audiences will immerse themselves in a two-hour odyssey with a live orchestra bringing the show’s iconic musical score to life, in perfect harmony with highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series. Taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series' most beloved scenes play out on a full-size cinema screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series’ most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more.



The creative mastermind behind the original music for the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, Emmy Award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, has teamed up with show co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as well as Jeff Adams (the show's original editor) to expand the series original compositions for the concert series. This spectacular production not only magnifies the epic scope and high drama of the series, but also marks a thrilling first for fans offering an opportunity to experience the captivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through this live orchestra concert.



"It’s been incredibly satisfying and moving to see the audiences’ emotional response to these concerts, and to be a part of that atmosphere is a uniquely beautiful experience,” said Zuckerman. “I’m overjoyed that many more people - Avatar fans both new and old - will get to experience the show during this wider tour."



Don't miss this extraordinary chance to relive the epic tale of Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

