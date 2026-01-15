ATG Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias Will Retire

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jim Vagias, Producing Artistic Director and Co-Founder of American Theater Group, has announced that he will be stepping down at the end of this season.

“I have loved every minute of my time at ATG,” said Vagias. “It has been a joy to work with the wonderfully talented artists who have graced ATG with their gifts. But after 14 years, I think it is time for someone with new ideas, energy and vision to take the company to the heights I am confident it will achieve.”

Vagias has been at the helm since 2012, after co-founding the company with Joe Mancuso and Rick Sordelet. During his tenure, the award-winning regional company has featured Tony and Emmy Award-winning actors in its over 25 mainstage productions, a number of which have gone on to be produced in NY, London and Australia. Two were made into films.

“Jim has been the heart and soul of this company,” said ATG Board President Stephen Schnall. “We are grateful for his visionary leadership through the years; he truly will be a hard act to follow.” The Board is in the process of interviewing candidates to assume the role of its next Producing Artistic Director.

ATG will be honoring Vagias at its Gala Benefit on April 26th, 2026. Information on the benefit will be announced shortly.