ARTEMISIA'S INTENT Comes to Art House

The award-winning theatre company The Anthropologists will bring their critically acclaimed play Artemisia's Intent to Jersey City's Art House Productions this October. Winner of Best Solo Drama (2018 FRIGID Festival), Artemisia's Intent delivers a tour-de-force performance to unearth the life, work and words of 17th century painter Artemisia Gentileschi. The show will launch its Fall 2019 regional tour at Art House Productions (262 17th Street Jersey City, NJ 07310) on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 at 8PM. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at http://bit.ly/ArtemisiaJerseyCity.

Declared "a powerful parallel to our current cultural moment" (Culture Catch), this riveting play stars Mariah Freda in a performance that is "fiery, smart and appealing" (Hi! Drama). Inspired by every proclamation of 'me too,' The Anthropologists craft a startling portrait of a woman caught at the intersection of power, assault, and art.

"Though Artemisia's story is 400 years old, it's very much in a dialogue with today," shares director and writer Melissa Moschitto. "Women are still fighting for fair representation and autonomy, as people and as artists. We're proud to be a female-led project and company, bringing untold stories to the stage."

Devised collaboratively by a team of five women artists, the creative and production team includes Melissa Moschitto (Director/Playwright), Mariah Freda (Performer), Lynde Rosario (Dramaturg), Brianna Kalisch (Devisor),

Irina Kuraeva (Visual Design), Wren Mitchell (Lighting Design) and Adrian Bridges (Sound Design). The running time is 60 minutes and the play deals sensitively with sexual assault.

THE ANTHROPOLOGISTS is dedicated to the collaborative creation of investigative theatre that inspires action. Celebrating their 11th year, their work has been described as "eerie and weird in the best way" (Culturebot) and "incisive, even necessary work for the present moment." (Culture Catch). For information about the company and the research behind the play, visit: www.theanthropologists.org





