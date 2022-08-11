AN EVENING WITH CHRIS PINNELLA is Coming to Tim McLoone's Supper Club This Month

Join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella along with his 15-Piece Orchestra live on Tuesday, August 16th at Tim McLoone's Supper Club on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, NJ.

The night will feature fresh new arrangements of both familiar classics and new hits by iconic artists and songwriters along with the debut of several originals. "This evening of music is the most true to who I am as a singer, songwriter and artist. I'm thrilled to be presenting this night (finally) in the way I've always intended it to be," Pinnella says.

Songs in the set vary from intimate to down right cinematic. From the high energy, Herbie Hancock inspired, 'Machine' or roof raising, gospel twinged 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' to epic duet versions of 'The Prayer', James Bay's 'Running' and, his more intimate, string heavy versions of Neil Young's 'After The Gold Rush' and Guns n' Roses 'Sweet Child Of Mine', "you'll be hearing lyrics you've never heard before, or you'll be interpreting them in a completely different way," the singer says. "That's always the goal, to offer up a different experience of a song you thought you knew."

Standouts continue like Billy Joel's 'And So It Goes' which utilizes only string quartet and voice and Pinnella's masterful interpretation of the Leonard Cohen classic 'Hallelujah', which has become a staple at every performance, bringing the audiences to their feet.

Chris's stellar 15-Piece Orchestra will feature Michael Gilch on Piano / Keyboards, Paul Cuffari on Bass, Ryan Cullen on Drums, Paul Heaney on Lead Guitars, Jared Morris on Rhythm Guitars, Greg Grispart on Saxophone, and Joe Gullace on Trumpet, with Kate Goddard on Violin, Claire Wellin on Violin, Will Marshall on Viola, and Natalie Spehar on Cello. Special guest singers joining Pinnella will be Layonne Holmes (Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny) and Khadijah Mohammed (Diddy, Lenny Kravitz).

Very limited tickets are still available with VIP+, VIP, and Bar Seating are all sold out. Regular floor table tickets are still available by calling the box office at (732) 774-1400 or going online to www.timmcloonessupperclub.com or www.chrispinnella.com/dates.