A Very Special Holiday Special Announced At Dreamcatcher

Kick off the holiday season with the Dreamcatcher Company with their annual irreverent spoof of the holiday specials of yesteryear. If you enjoyed the corny fun of old-fashioned holiday variety shows, you'll love A Very Special (Holiday) Special at Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre on Saturday, December 7 at 8:00 p.m. Located at their home at the Oakes Center in Summit, Dreamcatcher takes a break from their mainstage schedule to perform their affectionate send-up of traditional holiday entertainment.

The Dreamcatcher Resident Acting Company will entertain with holiday songs, comic sketches and improv, and lots of good old-fashioned fun. Each year's show is original; past years' performances included an ode to binge shopping, a spoof of Hallmark Channel movies and a holiday cooking show gone bad. This year's show will include musical parodies, topical sketches, and unique silliness. Performing in the show are Dreamcatcher Company members Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Noreen Farley (Clinton), Dave Maulbeck (Madison), Scott McGowan (Maplewood) and special guests Jeff Ertz (Madison), Joanna Maulbeck (NYC) and Emily Williams (Hackettstown).

A Very Special (Holiday) Special, a unique and hilarious way to celebrate the holiday season, will take place at Dreamcatcher on one night only: Saturday, December 7 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 and $15 for students 25 and younger. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.dreamcatcherrep.org, or by calling Brown Paper Tickets at 800-838-3006.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You