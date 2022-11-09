A New Holiday Musical THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS Announced At The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong celebrates the holidays with THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS. Running December 2nd through 18th with performances Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS has music and lyrics by Dylan MarcAurele with book and lyrics by Jennifer Enchin and Jaclyn Enchin, additional lyrics by Mike Ross and the story and characters by Larry Little. This production is directed by Danny Campos, TGS's Director of Marketing, with choreography by Noelle Cappuzzo and musical direction by Laura Petrie.

This charming tale follows Grace, a brilliant young woman with big dreams and a passion for astronomy, who is stuck at a dead-end job at a toy store three days before Christmas. When she is transported to the Land of Forgotten Toys, everything changes. Christmas is in trouble-and it's up to Grace and her rag-tag crew of forgotten and broken toys to save it!

THE LAND OF FORGOTTEN TOYS features the talents of 18 professional and youth performers in the cast: Jeorgi Smith (Pinkalicious) of Denville, NJ, as Grace; Jessica Stanzek (Matilda) of Clifton, NJ, as Nikki; Donald Danford (Babes in Toyland) of Rockaway, NJ, as Schmedrick; Lori B. Lawrence (The Wizard of OZ) of Hackettstown, NJ, as Charlotte/Charlotta; Steve Fredericks (The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus) of Hackettstown, NJ as Santa; Nicole DeLuca (The Wizard of OZ) of Netcong, NJ as Fun Oven Supreme; Liz Kent (TGS Debut) of Morristown, NJ as Karaoke; Bailey Delahanty (TGS Debut) of Andover, NJ as Queen of the Northern Sky. Rounding out the cast is a company of young performers representing Morris, Sussex and Warren counties.

Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $22 for seniors and $18 for children. To purchase tickets, please visit www.growingstage.com or call (973) 347-4946. Group rates and Season Ticket Packages are still available.

The Growing Stage's programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals.