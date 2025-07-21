A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS to Tour to More Than 30 U.S. Cities

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Magical Cirque Christmas will return in 2025 for a very merry national tour, bringing its high-flying holiday variety show to more than 30 cities across the U.S.-including major stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, San Diego, and beyond. Loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music, and magic, A Magical Cirque Christmas showcases the world's top cirque talent and takes audiences on a dazzling, winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season with a feel-good, holiday soundtrack featuring modern versions of popular Christmas classics. The show makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure, or group outing.

In A Magical Cirque Christmas, the cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will mesmerize, twist, flip, and push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate variety extravaganza. The festive show entertains audiences of all ages during an evening of spectacular feats, acrobatic antics, and magical performances complete with holiday hilarity and music.

The acts returning for the 2025 tour include audience favorites Jonathan Rinny (rolla bolla and unicycle performer), hair suspension artist and world record holder Leila Noone, juggler Christopher Stoinev, MC and magician Mark Clearview, and acrobats Duo Metta (Laura Lebron & Joseph Gray). New additions to the cast include world record holder for the jaw hang, Morgan Barbour, and elite contortionist Hannah Finn:

· Rinny, a fourth-generation circus performer making his return to A Magical Cirque Christmas, began his career in his family's Argentine circus at age five. Now an acclaimed Rola Bola and unicycle artist, he's wowed audiences worldwide, including a "best act" nod from AGT's Simon Cowell.

· Noone, a four-time American Ninja Warrior competitor and Guinness World Record holder, is ecstatic to return to the national tour of A Magical Cirque Christmas. She is known for her versatile performances and her role in the contemporary circus company Cirque Vida, based in Austin, TX.

· Las Vegas resident Stoinev is a fifth-generation circus performer who started juggling at the age of five and hasn't stopped ever since. At eight years old, he was invited to perform at Premier Rampe, an International Circus Festival hosted in Monaco.

· Clearview, an internationally acclaimed magician and mentalist, has performed for stars like Neil Patrick Harris and appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. A former Canada's Got Talent finalist who earned the Golden Buzzer and $25,000 cash prize, is also a world record holder. He now hosts NYC's popular MAGIC, UNLOCKED.

· Duo Metta's Lebron and Gray met during acrobatic training in Costa Rica, where they built a strong bond over their mutual love for advanced acrobatics. They perform as a duo in Las Vegas and internationally, blending technical precision with artistic flair.

· Barbour specializes in iron jaw, aerial ladder, and lyra. In 2024 she set the world record for "Heaviest Weight Held By Teeth Right-Side Up (387lbs)." She's performed on five continents, in shows such as America's Got Talent, Giffords Circus, Kazakh State Circus, and Circo de Natal do Coliseu dos Recreios.

· Finn specializes in a one-of-a-kind spinning cube act. Known for rare skills like foot archery and the Marinelli Bend, she blends fluid movement with sculptural precision. With nearly two decades of experience, she has performed around the world for Harry Styles, The Roundhouse, The Box Soho, Glastonbury Festival, and more.

"Absolutely fantastic show. We took our six and three-year-olds and all had the best time," said a happy reviewer after the Charlotte performance last year. "We will be making this a yearly Christmas tradition!" Another reviewer said, "Great for the whole family. The cast is incredibly talented. Mark keeps everyone laughing between the exciting acts."

Attendees of all ages at A Magical Cirque Christmas will delight in the graceful, flexible, and hypnotic acrobatics, stunning gravity-defying performances and high-flying aerial artists, as well as many more surprises.

Tour Dates

November 15, Ft. Myers, FL, Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

November 16, Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 18, Richmond, VA, Altria Theatre

November 19, Durham, NC, DPAC

November 20, Orange Park, FL, Thrasher-Horne Center

November 21, Greensboro, NC, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

November 22, Chattanooga, TN, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial

November 23, Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

November 25-30, Chicago, IL, CIBC Theatre

December 1, Grand Rapids, MI, DeVos Performance Hall

December 3, Toledo, OH, Stranahan Theater

December 4, Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre

December 5, Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

December 6, Cleveland, OH, State Theatre

December 7, Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center

December 9, Nashville, TN, Fisher Center

December 10, Champaign, IL, Virginia Theatre

December 11, Ft Wayne, IN, Embassy Theatre

December 12, Cincinnati, OH, Aronoff Center for the Arts - Proctor & Gamble

December 13, Appleton, WI, Fox Cities PAC - Thrivent Hall

December 14, Indianapolis, IN, Clowes Memorial Hall

December 16, Duluth, MN, DECC Auditorium

December 17, Ames, IA, Stephens Auditorium

December 18, Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater

December 19, Sioux City, IA, Orpheum Theater

December 20, Kansas City, MO, Music Hall

December 21, Eau Claire, WI, The Pablo Center at the Confluence

December 22, Cedar Rapids, IA, Paramount Theatre

December 23, St. Louis, MO, Fox Theatre

December 26, Stockton, CA, Bob Hope

December 27, Cerritos, CA, Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

December 28, San Diego, CA, Balboa Theatre

December 29, Thousand Oaks, CA, Fred Kavli Theatre

December 30, Tempe, AZ, ASU Gammage