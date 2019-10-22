A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Comes To MPAC This Holiday Season

Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment, the producers of Broadway's smash hit The Illusionists, are once again bringing together the world's greatest entertainers for a spellbinding and incredible holiday production - A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS. This thrilling, festive, fun-for-the-whole-family world premiere event will play at Mayo Performing Arts Center for two performances on Saturday, November 23 at 3 pm and 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.

"We are thrilled to be bringing A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS back to audiences around the country," said producer Lee Marshall, MagicSpace Entertainment. "Our amazingly talented cast has been assembled from all over the world and is looking forward to delighting audiences and spreading holiday magic. The reception for the inaugural tour was fantastic and we hope this show becomes a special holiday tradition that families look forward to experiencing for many years to come."

In A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, experience the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists from all corners of the world, accompanied by your favorite holiday music, all sung brilliantly by Therese Curatolo, whose angelic voice will surely get you into the holiday spirit. Be captivated by the balance and precision of Oleksiy "Alex" Mruz as he bends beyond the nature of human potential while balancing on an always-moving surface; the fast, furious and precise skill of world-champion diabolo juggler Yusaku-Mochizuki, as seen on this season's "America's Got Talent;" the graceful, elegant and hypnotic acrobatic skill of Cyr wheel dancer Rachel Salzman; the gravity-defying performance of all-female duo trapeze team Virginie Gerbeau and Zoé Sanscartier; and much more!

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS will be hosted by magician John Archer, who will leave audiences in hysterics while introducing each act with mesmerizing, magical flair as he weaves and guides them through the unimaginable to the unbelievable.

As one of the UK's top comedy magicians, John Archer has spent the last 17 years entertaining audiences all over the world. Most recently, he reached the semi-final rounds of "Britain's Got Talent" and won the "Magic Circle Stage Magician of the Year." In 1998 John was awarded the Ken Dodd Presidents Trophy for "Best New Magical Comedy Entertainer;" in February 2000, he took part in The British Magical Championships and was awarded "British Magical Champion of Comedy;" in November 2002 at The Magic Circle Awards Banquet, John was promoted to "Member of the Inner Magic Circle - with Gold Star" and was awarded "The Carlton Comedy Award" for outstanding use of Comedy and Magic; and in 2003, he was awarded the "Senator Crandall Award for Comedy" at Abbot's convention in the USA.

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Painter and Lawson have created Circus 1903 - The Golden Age of Circus, Le Grand Cirque, Le Noir, Cirque Adrenaline and The Illusionists in over 250 cities from London to Sydney to Broadway, as well as presenting A Chorus Line, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Fiddler on the Roof through Australia. MagicSpace Entertainment is headed by Lee D. Marshall, Joe Marsh, John Ballard and Steve Boulay, and has been producing and presenting national tours, Broadway shows, concerts and museum exhibits worldwide for over 35 years. http://www.magicspace.net.





