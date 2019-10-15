A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Continues at Music Mountain

After a fantastic opening weekend the Fall season continues with eight more performances of the Tony Award Winning best musical, October 18th - 27th.

Music Mountain's production stars Co-Artistic Director Louis Palena, who recently wowed audiences as the title role in The Will Rogers Follies. Palena plays low-born Monty Navarro who finds out that he is eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family. But his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight, so he sets off down a far more ghoulish path. He begins to knock off his unsuspecting relatives, all played by the same actor. Newcomer Michael Gearty brings Monty's eight kin to life (until Palena brings them to death) and a surprising ninth character that could change everything.

But what of love? After all, the title promises us more than just murder. In the midst of Monty's macabre plotting, he also finds himself juggling the affections of two beautiful ladies - one, his very married mistress Sibella (played by Katie Rochon) and, the other, a distant cousin (played by Lauren Krigel). Rochon was last seen on our stage as the young Swedish sexbomb Ulla in Mel Brook's The Producers. And Krigel opened our new venue as Christine in our inaugural production of Yeston and Kopit's Phantom in 2017. Both women are audience favorites with powerful voices and charisma to spare. The rest of the cast is made up of MMT all-stars such as Cathy Alaimo, Rhett Commodaro, Caleb Duffy, Elizabeth Kane, Patrick Lavery, Jenny McNiven, Jenna Parrilla, Aidan Rice, and Angelica Staikos.

The lighting is designed by Chris Cichon, the sound is designed by Seth Epstein, the vocals are directed by Sun Den Outer, the stage is managed by Liz Gonzalez, and Co-Artistic Director Jordan Brennan performs triple duty as director, choreographer, and costume designer.

This knock-em-dead, uproarious romp with book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Robert Freedman is supported by a beautifully crafted score by Steven Lutvak that is both elegant and hilarious.

Tickets are $25, with discounts are available for seniors, students, and military with ID. Performances play at 8pm on Friday and Saturday nights, with 3pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. For additional information and reservations, contact the box office at (609) 397-3337 or visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org.





