A DOLL'S HOUSE at Two River Theater Tickets on Sale This Week

Two River Theater has announced ticket sale dates for Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House written by Henrik Ibsen, adapted and directed by Justin Emeka (Sweat, Romeo and Juliet). Mr. Emeka's adaptation will run in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from February 21–March 15, 2026. Presale tickets for subscribers and donors are on sale now through October 10th and single tickets to the general public go on sale October 13th.

Nora should be happy. She has a doting husband, beautiful children, and is preparing their gorgeous home for the holidays. She also has a secret – and if it gets out, she will lose everything. Now Nora must ask, “What is worth saving?” Critically acclaimed director Justin Emeka (Sweat, Romeo and Juliet) envisions A Doll's House through a contemporary lens creatively incorporating black culture into the world of one of the greatest plays ever written.

“When Justin Emeka gifts his vision to a project, it always adds up to more than the sum of its parts,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Such is his ability to plumb the depths to mine more heart, more humor, more meaning. In this World Premiere adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's legendarily seismic work, Justin places Nora Helmer in 1950s suburban New Jersey, at a crossroads of burgeoning civil rights and rampant red lining, to illicit a distinctly immediate and actively necessary new look at a piece of art that shocked the world.”