A CELTIC CHRISTMAS BY A TASTE OF IRELAND to Tour This Holiday Season

The heart-stirring spirit of an Irish holiday comes to life when A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland comes to town! This thrilling production elevates the holiday season with electrifying performances by stars from Riverdance and Lord of the Dance and a star-studded roster of World Champion Irish dancers, who fuse incredible red-hot rhythms with jaw-dropping talent in an unforgettable night of storytelling, Irish charm and spectacular entertainment. For information and tickets, the public can visit ATasteofIrelandShow.com.

Featuring traditional high-energy Irish tunes, heartfelt ballads and favorite carols, A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland has toured to packed theaters around the world in a multidimensional show choreographed and produced by National Irish Dance Champion and Gaelforce Dance star Brent Pace, with Irish Dance World Champion and Lord of the Dance lead soloist Ceili Moore.

In A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, audiences are immersed in the magnificence of Christmas in Ireland, transported to a land where energetic music and dance are the beating heart of the festive season. As lads croon their way along the cobblestone streets, filling the air with the rich sounds of Irish ballads, high-spirited lasses hit the floor with thunderous, powerful beats that resonate deep in the soul. Set against the enchanting backdrop of a snow-dusted Ireland, the show follows two star-crossed lovers, Oisín, a humble man from the rugged lands of Tyrone, and Ava, a spirited young woman from a wealthy family in Athenry, who find themselves drawn together under the mystical charm of the mistletoe. Their whirlwind romance blossoms into love, and then face harsh trials. But all ends well during a lavish Christmas ball, where the lovers reunite in a dramatic reunion that captures the spirit of hope, resilience, and enduring love in a moment of festive joy.

With all the heart-warming spirit of an Irish Christmas, A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland offers up a night of thrilling music paired with jaw-dropping dance talent. This memorable blend of storytelling and Irish charm invites all ages to join in the spirit of "Nollaig Shona" (Happy Christmas).

Headliners for this tour include Gavin Shevlin (Donegal, IRE) the two-time World Champion Irish Dancer who has performed in Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, and starred in A Taste of Ireland Off-Broadway and his twin sister Niamh Shevlin (Donegal, IR), Top 5 in the World Irish Dance Championships, who starred as lead dancer in Lord of the Dance, winner of the Donegal Rose. Also starring in this production is Julia O'Rourke (Long Island, NY), a four-time World Champion who starred in the Irish dance film Jig; Master fiddler Megan McGinley (Gaoth Dobhair, IRE), an Ulster Champion and All Ireland Finalist, featured in TV show 'Sruth', Young Musician of the Year. They are joined by Ella Giammichele (Brisbane, AU), Off-Broadway A Taste of Ireland; Nicole Kelly (Wexford, IRE) star of Lord of the Dance; Natalie Wagner (Missouri, USA); Emily Grace (New York, USA), Top 5 World Championships; Karaleigh Desmond (New Hampshire, USA), Off-Broadway A Taste of Ireland; Hannah Cunniffe (New Jersey, USA) World Medalist, Liam Fitzgerald, (Sydney, AU), Off-Broadway A Taste of Ireland; Daniel McCormick (Ohio, USA), Top 5 World Championships, Thomas Doherty (Rugby, UK),star of Lord of the Dance; Michael Roberson (Arizona, USA), Ciaran Bagley (Wisconsin, USA), First place Mid-America, North American Champion, World Champion medalist; Caleb Gringon (Ohio, USA), placer: World, All-Ireland, North American Nationals. They join a cast of outstanding live musicians to perform in this rousing production. (Note: casting subject to change and may differ between troupes.)

Says Director and Producer Brent Pace, "For A Celtic Christmas we've curated a spectacular line-up, featuring unparalleled talents from around the globe. From world-class musicians to the most skilled Irish dancers of today, our stage is graced by the very best in the industry. Beyond the sheer technical brilliance that audiences love, what sets this show apart is the heart-warming spirit of the season that envelopes the entire production."

Producer Ceili Moore adds, "Our Christmas show is a tapestry woven with the rich threads of Irish influence. With music that captures the essence of our heritage, we invite our audience to immerse themselves in a truly authentic Irish experience. It's a celebration of our culture, our traditions, and the immense talent of our performers, making this show not just a performance but a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ireland."

Brent Pace (Producer and Director) has over 20 years of experience in Irish dance. As the son of a prominent Australian Irish dance teacher, Pace trained with top dancers in London, Dublin, Australia, and the United States. His career highlights include becoming a world medalist, a six-time national champion, and earning top placements in major competitions worldwide. After joining The Rhythms of Ireland in 2009, he became its youngest lead dancer by 2011 and later performed as principal dancer with Gaelforce Dance. He also starred in ABC3's "Dancing Down Under" documentary, which followed his journey to the world championships. Now a theatrical producer and director, Pace undertakes regular training at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney, Australia.

Ceili Moore (Producer) began dancing at the age of three under the tutelage of Geraldine French, her mother Fiona-Gaye Moore, and Bernadette Langshaw-Clarke. Throughout her competitive Irish dance career, she won the Australian National, North American National, All Ireland, and World Championships. She began her professional career at age 18, performing in shows such as Riverdance and Lord of the Dance across 15 countries. Her highlights include performing the lead role of Morrighan alongside Michael Flatley, performing on the West End, and appearing on "The Graham Norton Show" and "Good Morning America." Moore also served as an ambassador for the Peter "Bullfrog" Moore Foundation and was featured in ABC3's "Dancing Down Under" documentary. Since 2016, she has been a producer and choreographer with A Taste of Ireland, working alongside her partner Brent Pace on the continuous development of Pace Live productions touring globally.tmas).

WHEN/WHERE/TICKETS:

Troupe 1:

7:30pm, Thursday, November 14, 2024 - Goodyear Theatre, Akron OH

7:30pm, Friday, November 15, 2024 - Medina Performing Arts Center, Medina OH

7:30pm, Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Aronoff Center for the Arts, Cincinnati OH

7:30pm, Monday, November 18, 2024 - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington IL

7:30pm, Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Warren Performing Arts Center, Indianapolis IA

7:30pm, Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, Findlay OH

7:30pm, Friday, November 22, 2024 - Stranahan Theater & Great Hall, Toledo OH

7:30pm, Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Palace Theatre, Columbus OH

3:30pm, Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Canton Palace Theatre, Canton OH

7:30pm, Friday, November 29, 2024 - Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach VA

4:00pm, Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Jim Rouse Theatre and Performing Arts Center, Columbia MD

7:30pm, Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Jim Rouse Theatre and Performing Arts Center, Columbia MD

6:00pm, Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Metropolitan Theatre, Morgantown WV

7:30pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Chuck Mathena Center, Princeton WV

7:30pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, Clarksburg WV

7:30pm, Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Jefferson Center, Roanoke VA

7:30pm, Friday, December 6, 2024 - Maryland Theatre, Hagerstown MD

7:30pm, Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Tilles Center, Long Island NY

3:00pm, Sunday, December 8, 2024 - Warner Theatre, Torrington CT

7:30pm, Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - South Orange Performing Arts Center, South Orange NJ

7:30pm, Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Jo Ann Magistro Performing Arts Center, East Brunswick NJ

7:30pm, Monday, December 16, 2024 - Levoy Theatre, Millville NJ

7:30pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - The Palace Stamford, Stamford CT

7:30pm, Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Bergen Performing Arts Center, Engelwood NJ

7:30pm, Friday, December 20, 2024 - Palace Theater, Waterbury CT

7:30pm, Saturday, December 21, 2024 - Bardavon, Poughkeepsie NY

2:00pm, Sunday, December 22, 2024 - Klein Memorial Auditorium, Bridgeport CT

Troupe 2:

7:30pm, Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, Lauderhill FL

7:30pm, Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, Fort Myers FL

7:30pm, Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Louise Sykes Ferguson Hall, Tampa FL

7:30pm, Friday, November 22, 2024 - Branscomb Memorial Auditorium, Lakeland FL

7:30pm, Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Walt Disney Theater, Orlando fL

7:30pm, Friday, November 29, 2024 - Koger Center for the Arts, Columbia SC

7:30pm, Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh NC

4:00pm, Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Knight Theater, Charlotte NC

7:30pm, Monday, December 2, 2024 - COMMA Performing Arts Center, Morganton NC

7:30pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Miller Theater, Augusta GA

7:30pm, Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, Greensboro NC

4:00pm, Sunday, December 8, 2024 - Mama Theatre, Tuscaloosa AL

7:30pm, Monday, December 9, 2024 - Alabama Theatre, Birmingham AL

7:30pm, Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts, Montgomery AL

7:30pm, Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Columbus GA

7:30pm, Thursday, December 12, 2024 - Albany Municipal Auditorium, Albany GA

7:30pm, Friday, December 13, 2024 - Cedartown Performing Arts Center, Cedartown GA

7:30pm, Monday, December 16, 2024 - USCB Center for the Arts, Beaufort SC

7:30pm, Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, Pinehurst NC

7:30pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Carolina Theater of Durham, Durham NC

7:30pm, Thursday, December 19, 2024 - The Lincoln Theatre, Marion VA

7:30pm, Friday, December 20, 2024 - Weinberg Center for the Arts, Frederick MD

7:30pm, Saturday, December 21, 2024 - Chesapeake Arts Center, Brooklyn Park MD

