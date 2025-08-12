90s Christmas With Stars Of Sugar Ray, Better Ezra And Tonic Now on Sale at BergenPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC has revealed one new show for this season. Never Ending 90's Christmas Show featuring Mark McGrath, Kevin Griffin, and Emerson Hart on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Never Ending 90's Christmas Show

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$69-$79-$99-$129-$149

Ezra Ray Hart will soundtrack the holidays in 2025 like only they can. The trio of multiplatinum iconic rock frontmen - Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, and Emerson Hart of Tonic - will bring their NEVER ENDING ‘90s PRESENTS: EZRA Ray Hart 90s HITS & XMAS RIFFS tour to Englewood, notably marking the supergroup's first headline run as Ezra Ray Hart and their first-ever holiday jaunt.

Bringing some nineties spirit to the season, the group is gearing up to unwrap a setlist comprised of their respective hits as well as time-honored holiday staples. If you've ever dreamed of singing along to Sugar Ray's “Every Morning,” Better Than Ezra's “Good,” and Tonic's “If You Could Only See” alongside “Little Saint Nick” by the light of a Christmas tree, this is your chance!

Given the 18 Top singles, five #1 smashes, 20 MILLION albums sold, and BILLIONS of streams between them, the evening will most definitely live up to the promise of 90s HITS & XMAS RIFFs—and then some.