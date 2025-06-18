9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL Begins This Week At Surflight Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Surflight Theatre is bringing workplace revenge, friendship, and a whole lot of Dolly Parton flair to Beach Haven this summer with the classic crowd-pleaser 9 to 5, The Musical, running June 18 through July 6, 2025.

Based on the book by Patricia Resnick and the iconic 1980 film by Colin Higgins, 9 to 5 follows three underappreciated, overworked women who join forces to take down their sexist boss in hilarious, hyperreal fashion. Directed and choreographed by Kelli Barclay, the production celebrates the spirit of empowerment through big laughs, heartfelt moments, and a score packed with high-energy hits including "Charlie’s Bar," "Pillow Fight," "The Intruder," and the showstopping title number, "9 to 5," written by Dolly Parton herself.

Barclay returns to Surflight after helming last season’s The Great American Trailer Park Musical, State Fair, and Annie Warbucks. A veteran of Broadway and regional stages nationwide, Barclay shared, "Thank you for supporting Surflight and live theatre!!"

Joining her creative team are Matty Mitchell (Music Director), Chris Strangfeld (Scenic Design), Keith Schneider (Costume Design), Ian Wehrle (Sound Design), and Anthony Marinaro (Lighting Design).

The cast features Erin Fish as Violet Newstead, Kasie Buono as Doralee Rhodes, Emma Luxemburg as Judy Bernly, and Alison Nusbaum as Roz Keith. They are joined by the Surflight Theatre 2025 Resident Company: Luke Anderson, Lexi Baldachino, Riley Bannister, Lexie Brown, Brenna Conway, Kalista Curbelo, Ryan Edge, Tyler Fish, Sean Gin, Matthew Goodrich, Kate Grattan, Alyssa Hakan, Kevin Hincapie, Makayla LaBode, Caden Lohr, Kevin Luck, Noah Macam, Isaiah Mayhew, Taylor Hilt Mitchell, Nathan Roberts, and Mike Paciello.

9 to 5, The Musical runs at Surflight Theatre, 201 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven, NJ 08008. Performances are at 2:00 PM on June 19, 22, 24, 29, and July 1 and 6; and at 8:00 PM on June 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and July 1, 2, 3, and 5. Note: There are no performances from June 5 to 8.

Tickets are $46 for adults and $36 for children 12 and under. To purchase tickets, visit www.surflight.org or call (609) 492-9477. Group pricing is available.

