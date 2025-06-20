71st Annual Ocean Grove Choir Festival Will Celebrate 'The Light of Life' on July 19

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 71st Annual Ocean Grove Choir Festival will take place Saturday, July 19 at 7pm in the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ, featuring a newly commissioned anthem by Mark A. Miller and a chorus of hundreds in a free community celebration.

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association will present the 71st Annual Choir Festival on Saturday, July 19 at 7pm at the historic Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ. This year's theme, The Light of Life, honors the festival’s long-standing tradition of uniting voices in sacred song, community, and worship. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

Led by Dr. Jason Tramm, the evening will feature guest conductors, a full brass ensemble, and Dr. Gordon Turk at the keys of the venue’s famed 13,000-pipe Hope-Jones/Shaw organ. More than 600 singers are expected to participate in the event, which fills the soaring 6,500-seat space with sound and spirit.

Among the 10 featured choral anthems is a newly commissioned work by composer Mark A. Miller titled We Are the Love We Long to See. Additional performers and conductors for 2025 include Marina Alexander, Dr. Cindy Bell, Ross Boerner, Rider R. Foster, Lloyd Larson, and Dr. Jennifer Pascual. The festival remains open to singers interested in joining the chorus—registration and further information are available at www.oceangrove.org/choir-festival.

The Choir Festival is part of a robust summer of music in Ocean Grove. Upcoming performances include A Salute to the Silver Screen on Saturday, July 26 at 7pm with Maestro Jason Tramm and the MidAtlantic Philharmonic, featuring music from Ben Hur, Star Wars, and more. Tickets for this concert are $25 for adults and $12 for children and can be purchased at www.oceangrove.org/pops.

Further highlights include the Summer Stars Orchestral Finale on July 31, Handel’s Messiah Spectacular on August 2, and the Sacred Masterworks Concert featuring Honegger’s King David on August 24.

For the full schedule and ticketing information, visit www.oceangrove.org.

Comments