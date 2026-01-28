70s Soul Bands Will Perform at NJPAC in 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Step back in time to the vibrant sounds of the 70s at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, May 15, at 8 PM, featuring live performances by The Stylistics, The Chi-Lites, Bloodstone, and Eddie Holman. This sensational evening boasts an extraordinary lineup of legendary artists who defined the era of R&B, funk, and Philadelphia soul.



Get ready to be swept off your feet by the smooth harmonies of The Stylistics, renowned for their romantic ballads, including “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “You Are Everything,” and many more.



The Chi-Lites continue to captivate audiences with their musical artistry and stage presence. Their concerts are a testament to the enduring appeal of soul and R&B, ensuring their legacy lives on for generations of music lovers. Don't miss their signature ballad “Oh Girl,” which topped the charts, as well as the timeless hit “Have You Seen Her,” an emotionally charged performance that often invites sing-alongs from the audience.



Bloodstone carries on the legacy of the original group, known for their smooth vocal style and classic R&B sound. Their timeless tracks, including “Natural High” and “Never Let You Go,” have captured fans' hearts for decades and remain staples of soul and rhythm & blues.



Eddie Holman, a legendary figure in soul and R&B, is best known for his iconic song “Hey There Lonely Girl.” His live performances are celebrated for their emotional depth, powerful vocals, and the timeless charm he brings to every stage.



Each group will showcase their greatest hits, seamlessly blending slow jams with upbeat dance numbers, enveloping you in a nostalgic atmosphere of joy. Don't miss this night of music celebrating the essence of a remarkable decade, filled with timeless classics, smooth vocals, and the irresistible groove of disco.