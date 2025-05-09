2025 Princeton Festival Opening Weekend Begins June 6

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Princeton Festival runs June 6-21 and includes pops concerts, opera, an evening of dance, a Vivaldi concert and a Motown tribute, plus a joy-filled finale featuring the music of ABBA. A Baroque concert and bluegrass-infused violin recital take place at nearby Trinity Church. There are also a Community Day and Juneteenth events.

Executive Director Marc Uys says, “This year's Festival is a celebration of music that moves you, literally and emotionally. Whether you want to dance in the aisles, be awed by the voice of today's biggest opera star, or get lost in the original music of Stephen Sondheim, there is a place for you here at the Princeton Festival's opening and two weeks beyond.”

On Friday, June 6, ICON: The Voices That Changed Music features songs immortalized by gold and platinum-selling artists such as Prince, Whitney Houston, Gladys Knight, Elvis Presley, Diana Ross, and Stevie Wonder. Festival veterans Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw provide energizing vocals, accompanied by the Princeton Symphony Orchestra conducted by Lucas Waldin. Festival fans may recall Capathia and Ryan's rousing performances during the 2023 Aretha Franklin tribute which brought on a spontaneous dance party.

The incomparable soprano Renée Fleming performs with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, June 7. The 5-time Grammy Award-winning soprano sings her favorite arias and songs including “Musette svaria sulla bocca viva” from La Bohème and “O mio babbino caro” from Gianni Schicchi as well as Rogers and Hammerstein's “The Sound of Music” and Three American Songs by Princeton University alum Alan Fletcher, class of 1978. Rossen Milanov conducts the concert, which is near capacity with a waiting list begun. Additional seats may open up closer to the event.

Sunday, June 8 is Community Day at the Festival with morning Yoga, a new Festival Farmers' Market, student art exhibit, and free family fun activities punctuated by magician Bob Yorburg and his band wagon, “The Wizard.” The day culminates in a ticketed, cabaret-style performance of Sondheim in the City with Broadway star Melissa Errico. Ms. Errico is known as the preeminent interpreter of Sondheim's music. The New York Times call's Melissa Errico's tribute to Sondheim “A New York house tour of thrill and heartbreak.” The Sondheim evening honors the legacies of Judy Scheide and Nina Wainwright, who loved the Princeton Symphony Orchestra and were instrumental in the success of the PSO POPS! series.

The Festival's outdoor venue features concessions and space for attendees to gather outdoors before performances and during intermissions. Patrons are encouraged to check the Festival's website's Accessibility & Visitor Information page for access, parking, and onsite vendor information.

The complete 2025 Princeton Festival performance line-up is as follows:

· Friday, June 6 at 7pm – ICON: The Voices That Changed Music

· Saturday, June 7 at 8pm – Renée Fleming with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra

· Sunday, June 8 at 4pm – Sondheim in the City with Melissa Errico

· Thursday, June 12 at 7pm (Trinity Church) – Tessa Lark, Violin: Stradgrass

· June 13, 15 & 17 – Puccini's Tosca (4pm Sunday matinee and other performances at 7pm)

· Saturday, June 14 at 7pm – An Evening of Pas de deux with American Repertory Ballet and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra

· Wednesday, June 18 at 3pm and 7pm (Trinity Church) – The Sebastians: Baroque Brilliance

· Thursday, June 19 at 7pm – Masters of Soul A Motown Revue

· Friday, June 20 at 7pm – Viva Vivaldi! with Daniel Rowland and Maja Bogdanović and PSO Strings

· Friday, June 21 at 7pm – ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

The two-week Princeton Festival includes three weekends of opera, concerts, and dance, with additional music-filled evenings and ancillary events during the week. The complete performance line-up can be found online, with tickets available by phone at (609) 497-0020 and via the Festival website at: princetonsymphony.org/festival.

Comments