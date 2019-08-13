Wallis Bird to Appear at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage

Berlin (Germany)-based, Irish musician Wallis Bird will be appearing at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage (Concord, NH) on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 8PM.



Wallis Bird lost all the fingers on one hand in a bizarre lawnmower accident as a baby. Though most of her fingers were saved through surgery, one was lost for good. Happily it didn't stop her picking up a guitar as a child, flipping it upside down to strum with her damaged hand, and carrying on as if nothing had ever happened. Over a career beginning in 2006, Bird has won two Meteor Awards, Ireland's annual music prize - most recently for Best Female Artist - and a prestigious 2017 German "Musikautorenpreis" (Music Author Prize), as well as picking up two further nominations for Ireland's equivalent to Britain's Mercury Prize, the Choice Music Prize. She's also delivered five albums, performing some 800 shows this past decade alone.



Tickets for the August 23 Wallis Bird performance are currently on sale for $25 | $15; +$3 day of show. They may be ordered by calling the Bank of New Hampshire at 603-225-1111 or online at banknhstage.com. Tickets may also obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming performances at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage include Tall Heights (Aug 25), Ryan Montbleau Band (Aug 29), the Ballroom Thieves (Sept 5), Amythyst Kia (Sept 6), and the Jacob Jolliff Band (Sept 8). Tickets for many shows start at $15 or under.





