Video: Ogunquit's GUYS AND DOLLS In Rehearsal

Join us inside the rehearsal room in NYC for director/choreographer Al Blackstone's take on "Runyonland" from GUYS AND DOLLS. Performances begin June 19 and run through July 19 in Ogunquit, Maine.

Guys and Dolls will star the previously announced Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Nathan Detroit, Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes as Sky Masterson, Bianca Marroquín as Miss Adelaide, and María Bilbao as Sarah Brown.

The cast will feature Lenny Venito (“The Neighbors”) as Big Julie, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr. (Broadway’s The Music Man) as Harry the Horse/Ensemble, Josh Davis (Broadway’s Beautiful The Carole King Musical) as Lt. Brannigan/Ensemble, Mykal Kilgore (The Wiz National Tour) as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Heather Parcells (Broadway’s A Chorus Line) as General Cartwright, Barrett Riggins (Maltz Jupiter’s Guys and Dolls) as Benny Southstreet, and J.D. Webster as Arvide Abernathy (Broadway’s The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess).

The ensemble will also feature Derek Ege (Fiddler on the Roof Nat’l Tour), Rosie Granito (OP’s Frozen), Candice Hatakeyama (Broadway’s Funny Girl), Dakota Hoar (Anastasia Nat’l Tour), Melissa J. Hunt (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Nat’l Tour), Michael P. Korner (OP’s Crazy for You), Justin López (West Side Story Int’l Tour), Victoria Mesa (Mean Girls Nat’l Tour), Karmen Moore (Radio City Rockettes), Khi’Shawn A’Quez Robinson (OP’s On Your Feet), and Michael Santomassimo (Maltz Jupiter’s Guys and Dolls).

Rob McClure’s final performance will be Sunday July 13. Barrett Riggins will perform the role of Nathan Detroit for the final week of performances, July 15-19.

Guys and Dolls will feature Music Direction by Nick Wilders (Broadway’s Wicked), Scenic Design by Adam Koch (OP’s Hunchback of Notre Dame), Original Broadway Costumes by William Ivey Long, Lighting Design by Richard Latta (OP’s Come From Away), Sound Design by Kevin Heard (OP’s My Best Friend's Wedding), Video/Projection Design by Steven Royal (Broadway’s A Wonderful World), Wig/Hair & Make-up Design by Roxanne De Luna/">Luna (OP’s My Best Friend's Wedding). Melissa J. Hunt is the Associate Director/Choreographer, Nicole Lam (Yale University Theater’s Into the Woods) is the Associate Music Director, Daniel Everett (OP’s Waitress) is the Production Stage Manager, and Miriam Rochford (OP’s My Best Friend's Wedding) and Olivia Tymon are the Assistant Stage Managers. Casting is by ARC.

Often called Broadway’s perfect musical, this Tony Award-winner finds big-time high roller Sky Masterson gambling everything he’s got to make reluctant Salvation Army reformer Miss Sarah Brown fall in love with him. Featuring such memorable tunes as “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” and “Luck Be a Lady,” Guys and Dolls is guaranteed to charm audiences of all ages.

Guys and Dolls features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, and is based on The Idyll of Sarah Brown and characters by Damon Runyon.

