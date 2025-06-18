Two New Concerts Added to The River House Restaurant Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prescott Park Arts Festival, a local independent arts nonprofit, is delighted to announce the addition of two more concerts to its River House Restaurant Concert Series.

First up, the 42nd Annual Seacoast Jazz Festival, presented in partnership with Seacoast Jazz Society and generously sponsored by Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, returns to the Wilcox Main Stage in Prescott Park on Saturday, August 23 (Rain Date: Sunday, August 24).



This year’s festival will feature a lineup of local, regional, and international talent, culminating in a headline performance by Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble at 5 PM, an energetic and inspiring group celebrating the legacy of the late Congressman John Lewis through music.

Other featured acts include:

12 PM: Sax Summit featuring Charlie Jennison



1:15 PM: Yulia Musayelyan Quartet



2:30 PM: Vintage Vocal Quartet



3:45 PM: New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra



“The Seacoast Jazz Festival has such a meaningful history and strong foundation, and we’re honored to continue hosting this incredible celebration of jazz in partnership with the Seacoast Jazz Society,” shared Courtney Perkins, Executive Director of Prescott Park Arts Festival. “The opportunity to highlight a mix of jazz greats and local voices in our iconic waterfront setting is something we look forward to every summer.”

Originally launched as the Portsmouth Jazz Festival in 1983, and later named the Tommy Gallant Jazz Festival in honor of the late local jazz legend, the festival continues to evolve and grow. The Seacoast Jazz Society, founded in 1990, plays a pivotal role in preserving and promoting jazz on the Seacoast through education, outreach, and scholarships.

“Once again it’s the “most wonderful time of the year” in my world, and this fest will be particularly special due to the presence of new and old friends, and for additional concerts all weekend long at excellent local venues to make Portsmouth even more of a Jazz destination.” shared Seacoast Jazz Society President, Mark Shilansky. “We are showcasing a true beacon of jazz performance and education in the Seacoast, saxophonist Charlie Jennison, featured in dialogue with his mentees Marc LaForce and Nick Mainella. Charlie will also be featured with the New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra, who we are excited to invite to the festival for the first time. Bandleaders Clayton “Skip” Poole and his son CJ have worked tirelessly to bring high quality jazz to New England and beyond. Vintage Vocal Quartet sings tight four-part harmonies on Swing classics while playing all the instruments themselves, Four Freshmen-style, and brings back to us Seacoast area favorites Taylor O’Donnell, Chris Humphrey, and David Thorne Scott (with newcomer to this fest Paul Pampinella). Yulia Musalyenyan’s flute playing has graced the bands of many a New England and international artist, and here she will share her evocative compositions and grooving band. And our headliner is one of my favorite musicians of all time, effervescent drummer and bandleader Matt Wilson. While a Boston-area resident in the 90’s he could be heard at the Press Room and many other venues with groups like the Charlie Kohlhase Quintet and the Either/Orchestra, and this latest project of his fuses his trademark creativity and humor with an uplifting message of social justice, with an all-star band including the brilliant Dawn Clement on piano and voice, and (returning to the Prescott Park Stage) saxophone master Tia Fuller."

Then, on Thursday, August 28, the stage will welcome the dynamic improvisational rock band Neighbor, known for their thrilling live shows and ever-evolving sound. Drawing from classic rock roots with modern jam influences, Neighbor has quickly built a devoted following, and their Prescott Park debut promises an unforgettable evening by the picturesque Piscataqua.

Concert Details:

Seacoast Jazz Festival begins at noon

Neighbor and all other concerts start at 7 PM

Wilcox Main Stage, Prescott Park, Portsmouth, NH

Optional Recommended Donation: $15

VIP Table and Blanket Reservations are available in The Kane Company VIP Seating Area, including “The Best Seat in the House”

As one of the leading commercial real estate investment and development companies in New Hampshire and throughout the northeastern United States, The Kane Company is the perfect fit as sponsors of the Arts Festival’s prime real estate of the VIP Seating Area!

“We’re thrilled to welcome our community to enjoy these unforgettable evenings together! For those looking to elevate their experience, VIP Tables in The Kane Company VIP Seating Area, cozy blankets, and “The Best Seat in the House” are available for reservation—perfect for soaking in the summer vibes in style. As a proud supporter of the arts and a cornerstone of the New Hampshire and Northeast community, The Kane Company is excited to sponsor this special space, bringing people together to celebrate creativity, connection, and community under the stars.” – Kelsey Kraus, SVP, Asset Management & Portfolio Operations, The Kane Company.

Reservations for both concerts open to Season Passholders on Thursday, June 19 and to the general public on Tuesday, June 24 at 10:00 AM.

Staying true to its more than 50-year mission of accessibility, Prescott Park Arts Festival presents all events with no fixed admission, relying on community support to keep the arts accessible to all.

For more information, artist details, and to reserve VIP seating, visit www.prescottpark.org

