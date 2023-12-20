Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

The Ted Herbert Music School To Offer CommuNity Big Band For Ages 13 - 19!

Auditions will be held on January 14th.

Dec. 20, 2023

The Ted Herbert Music School will introduce its Ted Herbert Community Big Band to the Manchester, New Hampshire community starting January 2024! This will be an opportunity for students, ages 13-19, to rehearse/perform/and learn in an ensemble setting, and be mentored by professional working musicians. The Ted Herbert Music School Big Band will be directed by Thomas Salyers, Ted Herbert Brass Instructor, retired USAF band member and lead trumpet player in the USAF Band of the Pacific.

Auditions will be held on January 14th from 3-6pm at Ted Herbert Music School and Rentals located at 880 Page St. in Manchester, NH. The audition material will be aligned with the NH school system's expectations. There will be an etude/sight reading/and improvisation. The improvisation will be a Bb or F blues improvising over a live rhythm section for horn instruments. For rhythm section instruments the improvisation will be playing a straight ahead Bb blues in 4/4 swung time. This opportunity is open to students between the ages of 13 and 19. You do not have to be a student at Ted Herbert Music School to audition for this ensemble; all are welcome.

Participating Ted Herbert Instructors include: Mitchell Bailey on Trombone, Nicole Brooks on Guitar, Andrew Emanuel on Tenor Saxophone, Diane Francoeur on Piano, Nicholas Gendron on Bass, Jeff Samataro on Drums, Thomas Salyers on Trumpet, and Jackie Ward on Vocals.

Rehearsals will then be held from 6pm – 8pm on the second Sunday of each month from February-June 2024. The final performance will be held on June 9th at the Majestic Studio Theatre located at 880 Page Street, Manchester.

For more information about auditioning visit www.tedherbert.com and to reserve an audition spot please email jeffsamataromusic@gmail.com or call The Ted Herbert Music School lesson office at 603-669-7469

“We're so excited to help promote jazz education in the city and help create more opportunities for youth musicians, continuing the legacy of internationally renowned band leader and school namesake Ted Herbert”. Said Jeff Samataro, Director of Music Engagement. 

The Ted Herbert Music School is operated by The Majestic Theatre, a non-profit arts organization. For more information about private lessons, instrument rentals and other opportunities please visit www.tedherbert.com or contact the lesson office at 603-669-7469.

