The Park Theatre Will Screen D.W. Griffith's ABRAHAM LINCOLN on Presidents Day 2025

This Presidents Day, on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 2 PM, The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, will host a special free screening of the 1930 classic film Abraham Lincoln directed by the legendary D.W. Griffith. This event provides an opportunity for the Monadnock region to celebrate one of America's most significant leaders through the lens of early cinema.

Abraham Lincoln is a biographical film that captures the life of the 16th President of the United States, from his humble beginnings in a log cabin to his tragic assassination at Ford's Theater. Directed by Griffith, who was known for his pioneering techniques in the film industry, this movie was his first foray into sound cinema, showcasing his ability to adapt to new technology while maintaining his signature storytelling style.

The film features a notable performance by Oscar-winning actor (Treasure of Sierra Madre) Walter Huston as Lincoln, which critics at the time praised for its depth and authenticity. Mordaunt Hall of The New York Times described it as "quite a worthy pictorial offering with a genuinely fine and inspiring performance by Walter Huston in the role of the martyred President." Similarly, Variety lauded the film: "More than an outstanding classic of sound pictures, Abraham Lincoln eclipses the most conservative illusion of a modernized Birth of a Naition. It is a startlingly superlative accomplishment, one rejuvenating the greatest Griffith."

This screening at The Park Theatre not only offers a glimpse into the life of Abraham Lincoln but also serves as a testament to Griffith's enduring legacy in film history. Admission to this commemorative event is free, inviting all to join in this cultural homage to one of America's most revered figures.

The restored Abraham Lincoln will be shown in the theatre's Eppes Auditorium with its giant 27-foot wide screen. The film has a runtime of 1 hour, 34 minutes.

