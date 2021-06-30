The Music Hall Welcomes New Board Members To The Team

The Music Hall's annual Board Summit on June 16 included thanking two board members for nine years of service and welcoming three new members to the Board.

Outgoing board chair Edwin Garside remarked on the challenges of the last year and his thanks to outgoing board members Mary Horigan of the University of New Hampshire and Kristin Morales, who both served for three 3-year terms on the board. Garside will remain on the board until the end of his term.

The following existing board members have been nominated by the Board of Trustees to serve on the Executive Committee: Bob Lord, PARMA Recordings, Chair; Jessica McKeon, B2W Software, Vice Chair; Hope Martin, Vigilant Capital, Treasurer; Jay McFarland, Hampton Ford Hyundai, Secretary; Eric Chinburg, Chinburg Builders; Stephen Gaykan; and Tara Rutman.

Incoming board chair Bob Lord, CEO of PARMA Recordings, recalled first performing on The Music Hall stage 21 years ago and serving as Musical Director for the theater's Writers on a New England Stage series for the last 16 years. He added, "The Music Hall inspires and delivers moments of joyful entertainment, contemplative enlightenment, and meaningful engagement with our community. I'm honored and excited to continue my journey with this historic jewel of our region."

The board's vice chair, Jessica McKeon of B2W Software added, "I feel so blessed to be part of this incredible community and to have a venue as unique and impactful as The Music Hall as the cultural centerpiece. I'm looking forward to serving in this new capacity."

The Music Hall board of trustees welcomed new members for Fiscal Year 2022: Jim Hamilton, Berwick Academy; Maureen Flaherty, Kennebunk Savings; and Eric MacDonald.

