The Music Hall Announces New Director Of Development, Mary Beth Johnson

In January, The Music Hall welcomed a new Director of Development, Mary Beth Johnson. She relocated from Winston-Salem, North Carolina to join The Music Hall. "I fell in love with Portsmouth when I visited family over the summer and was absolutely delighted to be invited to join The Music Hall's first-rate team. The Music Hall is a magical place, and I'm honored to be a part of such a vibrant cultural gem."

Mary Beth joins with 20 years of extensive fundraising, audience engagement, and development consultant background, having had key roles in arts organizations around the country. Prior to joining The Music Hall, Mary Beth had orchestral management positions in Cincinnati, Baltimore, and Winston-Salem. She has experience in major gift fundraising for the University of Maryland and the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, and she managed robust sponsorship and membership portfolios for a number of prominent organizations including the Ashland Independent Film Festival and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art.

She credits her passion for learning and the arts to her parents who were thespians and raised her both on and off the stage in concert halls and theatres in Virginia. "The Music Hall's rich history and storied tales intrigued me from day one. I have always been drawn to the history of culture in communities and am impressed with the breadth of talent that The Music Hall offers."

Mary Beth is no stranger to New Hampshire. Her father grew up in Kingston, NH and she spent holidays visiting family throughout the state. "Moving to Portsmouth feels much like moving home. It's just much colder than North Carolina, where I most recently moved."

In her free time, Mary Beth loves outdoor activities like hiking, snowboarding, and kayaking. She is an amateur cellist but leaves the public performances to her partner, Eli Kaynor, whom she terms "a real cellist." Mary Beth is a graduate of Salem College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Management & Music with a minor in Not-for-Profit Management. A lifelong learner, she has studied with Indiana University's School of Philanthropic Studies and is working on her Masters degree in Organizational Leadership at Northeastern University while also learning to play the fiddle.

