The Majestic Theatre Presents MAJESTIC PIANO MEN- BROADWAY



Join your favorite Majestic Cabaret Piano Entertainers Keith and Rob as they tackle BROADWAY and play your favorites "tag team" style (and sometimes in tandem!). A night guaranteed to be filled with great music and laughs.

Live performance will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 3:00pm at The Majestic Studio Theatre located at 880 Page Street Manchester.

Limited In-person tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased in advanced by calling 603-669-7469. Advance ordering is highly recommended.

For those not comfortable attending in-person events at this time, Virtual tickets are available at $10 individual (1 viewer), $15 couple (2 viewers) or $25.00 Family (3 or more viewers) and may be purchased online at www.majestictheatre.net.

The Majestic recommends reviewing their Safety Guidelines and Policies available on www.majestictheatre.net in advance of ordering and attending.