The Majestic Theatre Presents MAJESTIC PIANO MEN- BROADWAY

Majestic Piano Men – Broadway unites two guys, two pianos, and lots of laughs.

Mar. 9, 2021  

Join your favorite Majestic Cabaret Piano Entertainers Keith and Rob as they tackle BROADWAY and play your favorites "tag team" style (and sometimes in tandem!). A night guaranteed to be filled with great music and laughs.

Live performance will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 3:00pm at The Majestic Studio Theatre located at 880 Page Street Manchester.

Limited In-person tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased in advanced by calling 603-669-7469. Advance ordering is highly recommended.

For those not comfortable attending in-person events at this time, Virtual tickets are available at $10 individual (1 viewer), $15 couple (2 viewers) or $25.00 Family (3 or more viewers) and may be purchased online at www.majestictheatre.net.

The Majestic recommends reviewing their Safety Guidelines and Policies available on www.majestictheatre.net in advance of ordering and attending.


