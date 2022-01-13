The Hopkins Center Presents World Premiere Of HAINT BLU By Urban Bush Women

The women-led company premieres a new dance-theater work reflecting on familial lines as part of an evening program celebrating 35+ years of bringing untold and under-told stories to light through dance.

In Haint Blu (proscenium version), a Hop co-commission developed during the company's fall residency at Dartmouth, UBW dancers embark on a journey of remembering and restoring the stories of elders and ancestors by engaging in rituals of protection and transcendence. The work explores threads of healing and restorative practices, African cosmology and spirituality, memory and dreams.

Urban Bush Women spent a week-long residency at the Hop in November 2021 during which they honed the proscenium version of Haint Blu on the stage of the Moore Theater, presented glimpses of their work in an informal showing, and engaged in conversations with faculty in the African and African American Studies and Theater departments. While on campus this month, the company will lead a virtual movement workshop using its unique BOLD approach: Builders, Organizers & Leaders through Dance, as well as take part in an open discussion following their performance on Saturday, January 21.

Lauded by the New York Times as "triple-threat performers who dance, sing and act with a sometimes searing sense of truthfulness," Urban Bush Women is committed to highlighting the beauty and strength of the African Diaspora under the artistic direction of Chanon Judson and Samantha Speis.

Haint Blu is part of the evening's program created in honor of Urban Bush Women's 35th Anniversary. Legacy + Lineage + Liberation celebrates the power of Women+, with classic works by founder Jawole Willa Jo Zollar. These iconic works transcend genres and amplify the voices of women of color, giving multiple dimensions of life that resonate in this time of reflection around equity and justice, and lift up Black lives in inspiring ways.

Health and Safety:

All members of the public must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative result of a PCR test taken within 72 hours. Beginning January 31, 2022, all individuals eligible for a vaccine booster must also have received one in order to attend Hop events without providing proof of testing.

It is advisable to check the event webpage on the day of the show for any Health and Safety updates. More info on the Hop's website.

Urban Bush Women: Legacy + Lineage + Liberation

An evening created in honor of Urban Bush Women's 35th anniversary to celebrate the power of women+ with classic works that transcend genres and amplify the voices of women of color. The evening will include the premiere of the proscenium version of Haint Blu, which was developed during the dance company's residency at the Hop in the fall.

Time: Friday, January 21 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, January 22 at 7:30 PM

Location: The Moore Theater

Ticketing: $25/$35/$45

Movement Workshop: Mindful Bodies & Reflective Practices

The groundbreaking company leads a movement workshop using its unique BOLD approach: Builders, Organizers & Leaders through Dance. No prior dance experience is necessary-just willingness to move and exhale!

Time: Wednesday, January 19 at 5:30 PM

Location: Virtual on Zoom

Ticketing: $10/$5 for students