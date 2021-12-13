The Hopkins Center Announces Winter & Spring Season

The Hopkins Center for the Arts (the Hop) today announced an updated lineup of winter and spring arts experiences, from music concerts by Brentano String Quartet, Anaïs Mitchell and Amir ElSaffar; an immersive audio-visual installation by Ash Fure and Adam Fure and theatrical works by SITI Company, Roger Guenveur Smith and george emilio sanchez.

The Hop has commissioned or supported the development of a number of upcoming works, including the much-anticipated proscenium stage premiere of Urban Bush Women's Haint Blu. During their fall residency at Dartmouth, the Black women-led company developed the new piece, which uses performance as a center and source of healing.

"Over the years, we are proud to have partnered with Urban Bush Women, alongside many other artists, to foster new creations across different genres," says Hop Director Mary Lou Aleskie. "In addition to opening up new worlds to us, these commissions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to support artists throughout various stages of their creative process."

The Hop also co-commissioned the Brentano String Quartet with soprano Dawn Upshaw to create and premiere a new piece that revisits Purcell's opera entitled Dido Reimagined and is composed by Pulitzer-winner Melinda Wagner and librettist Stephanie Fleischmann. Other Hop co-commission include Amir ElSaffar's new composition Emergence, which is rooted in the Middle Eastern Maqam tradition, and the multidisciplinary Welcome to Indian Country featuring artists that reflect diverse Native and Indigenous identities. The Dartmouth College Wind Ensemble will also perform new works commissioned by the Hop's 2020 Composition Competition, which supports and uplifts windworks by US and Mexican composers.

Hop artist-in-residence programs offer artists the opportunity to develop new work, collaborate with faculty and students, and engage the Dartmouth community throughout the creation process. During her winter residency at the Hop, Dartmouth's Associate Professor of Music Ash Fure, will be joined by architect Adam Fure and the International Contemporary Ensemble to mount their acclaimed The Force of Things: An Opera for Objects. As part of the residency, they will leverage new technologies to document the immersive audio-visual experience.

A long-time collaborator with the Hop, Roger Guenveur Smith will return to campus in the spring to perform his powerful OTTO FRANK and collaborate with faculty in the Middle Eastern and Jewish Studies departments. He will also co-teach a course in the Department of Theater with a special focus on monologues and solo performances. Finally, writer and artist george emilio sanchez will bring his social justice projects and performance work to Dartmouth this spring for a three-day residency. He will perform In the Court of the Conqueror and conduct class visits in the Native American and Indigenous Studies Department. sanchez's residency coincides with Dartmouth's commemoration of 50 years of the Native American Studies Program (now the Department of Native American and Indigenous Studies), which the college is celebrating by launching an annual scholarship over five years named after Daniel Simon, Class of 1777, the first Native American to earn a degree from Dartmouth.

A roster of upcoming spring events is below. For additional information about these events and others to be held through May 2022, please see the Hop's website.

Health and Safety:

The Hop requires all members of the public to show proof of being fully vaccinated or have a negative result of a recent COVID PCR test administered within the past 72 hours.

More at: hop.dartmouth.edu/visit-info

Ticketing:

All winter and spring performances go on sale December 14 for the general public.

hop.dartmouth.edu/events

Hop Box Office

Tuesday-Friday: 2-5 pm

Saturday-Monday: closed

hop.box@dartmouth.edu

603.646.2422

January 2022

Ash Fure & Adam Fure: The Force of Things: An Opera for Objects

Composer/architect sibling duo Ash and Adam Fure gesture towards the gravity of ecological collapse in an immersive, mind-widening experience performed by the International Contemporary Ensemble. Audience members enter into a field of sculpted matter ringed by speakers sounding waveforms too low for human ears. Though resonating outside our auditory boundaries, this choir of subwoofers sends ripples of energy that tremble through and pulsate the material world of the piece. Two singers snake side-by-side amidst the audience, shouting a warning that sounds like a whisper in a language no one can understand.

Time: Thursday, Friday & Saturday January 13-15 at 7:30pm, Saturday & Sunday at 2:00 pm

Location: The Moore Theater

Ticketing: $25

Brentano String Quartet with soprano Dawn Upshaw: Dido Reimagined

The Brentano String Quartet reimagines Purcell's opera in an evening that includes the premiere of a new piece, co-commissioned by the Hop, which reveals Dido's inner psyche. Shining new light on the doomed love story, the program includes early English works as well as the co-commission by Pulitzer-winning composer Melinda Wagner and librettist Stephanie Fleishmann. In this performance, soprano Dawn Upshaw becomes Dido and explores her vulnerability, strength and emotional honesty.

Time: Wednesday, January 19 at 7:30 PM

Location: Spaulding Auditorium

Ticketing: $25/$35/$45

Pre-Show Talk: A conversation with the artists on Wednesday, January 19 at 6:15 PM

Urban Bush Women: Legacy + Lineage + Liberation

An evening created in honor of Urban Bush Women's 35th anniversary to celebrate the power of women+ with classic works that transcend genres and amplify the voices of women of color. The evening will include the premiere of the proscenium version of Haint Blu, which will be developed in part during the dance company's residency at the Hop in the fall. Co-commissioned by the Hop, Haint Blu reflects on familial lines through memory and magic, and uses performance as a center and source of healing, taking us through movement into stillness and rest: remembering, reclaiming, releasing and restoring.

Time: Friday, January 21 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, January 22 at 7:30 PM Location: The Moore Theater

Ticketing: $25/$35/$45.

Dance Workshop: Wednesday, January 19 at 5:30 PM, $10/$5 for students

HopStop Family Show: Tall Tales with Simon Brooks

England-born Simon Brooks draws audiences into his folk and fairy tales from around the world with his keen wit, spontaneity and joy. Some stories might be sad and some might be silly, but each takes you on a journey that piques your curiosity and leaves you at the edge of your seat.

Time: Saturday, January 29 at 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

Location: Hanover & Claremont

Ticketing: Free but advance registration suggested

ChamberWorks: Taylor Ho Bynum and Filippo Ciabatti

The directors of the DSO and the Coast join forces for an intimate duo concert. Together they will explore music that blurs the boundaries of genre, including compositions by some of Bynum's mentors and peers in the Black Creative Music tradition like Anthony Braxton, Wadada Leo Smith, Mary Halvorson and Tomeka Reid, along with some creative reimaginations of works from the Western classical repertoire.

Time: Sunday, January 30 at 1:00 PM

Location: Church of Christ at Dartmouth

Ticketing: Free but ticketed

February 2022

The Crossing and Dublin Guitar Quartet

America's "most astonishing choir" and the Irish quartet "with a difference" team up for a colorful, energetic performance. The two musical forces deliver a program of signature works by contemporary composers Bryce Dessner, Ayanna Woods, Nicholas Cline and Philip Glass. Also included in the evening is Nico Muhly's inventive How Little You Are, based on the diaries of Elinore Pruitt Stewart and Mary Alma Blankenship.

Time: Tuesday, February 1 at 7:30 PM

Location: Spaulding Auditorium

Ticketing: $25/$35/$45

Big Move Workshop

Perception, Meaning and Movement

with dance artist Faye Driscoll and cognitive scientist Viola Stoermer

The workshop invites participants to unpack perceptual assumptions, explore ambiguity and feel out that third thing that exists between the self and the other. This experiential workshop is open to all and traverses ideas from dance, embodiment studies and cognitive science.

Time: Wednesday, February 2 at 5:30 PM

Location: Hop Garage Rm 131

Ticketing: $10

Winter 2022 Coast Jazz Orchestra

The student ensemble and Gonçalves's Trio: bandleader, pianist and accordionist Vitor Gonçalves along with bassist Eduardo Belo and drummer Vanderlei Pereira will be performing separately and together. In addition, the Coast will celebrate three milestone birthday anniversaries of creative music legends overshadowed by the pandemic, with music by Charlie Parker and Dave Brubeck (both of whose centenaries were in 2020), and Bynum's long-time mentor and collaborator Anthony Braxton, who turned 75 last year.

Time: Saturday, February 5 at 7:30 PM

Location: Spaulding Auditorium

Ticketing: $12

Welcome to Indian Country

Native American culture comes to life through the songs and stories of these Indigenous artists as they celebrate their heritage and modern reality. Produced and directed by Andre Bouchard, Welcome to Indian Country aims to encapsulate the joy the performers feel for being part of the Native community, and share their stories with the world.

Time: Friday, February 11 at 7:30 PM

Location: Spaulding Auditorium

Ticketing: $25

HopStop Family Show: Youth Wind Ensemble Showcase

Hear a selection of full ensemble pieces and chamber ensemble performances along with short demos for younger music lovers to explore wind instruments. The middle school musicians will play side by side with college student mentors from the Dartmouth College Wind Ensemble and high school mentors from Hanover High School.

Time: Saturday, February 12 at 11:00 AM

Location: Hanover High School

Ticketing: Free but advance registration is suggested

Dartmouth College Gospel Choir

Messages of healing and renewal take center stage as the Gospel Choir reunites for the first in-person performance since the pandemic.

Time: Sunday, February 13 at 2:00 PM

Location: Spaulding Auditorium

Ticketing: $15

Anaïs Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman

Anaïs Mitchell, the esteemed singer-songwriter whose Broadway smash Hadestown won eight awards, including Best Musical, at the 2019 Tony Awards, is joined on this one-of-a-kind tour by Bonny Light Horseman, a folk supergroup trio comprised of Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson (best known for his project Fruit Bats and stints with The Shins), and Josh Kaufman (instrumentalist and producer known for his work with Hiss Golden Messenger, Bob Weir, The National). Bonny Light Horseman will perform selections from their two-time Grammy-nominated album of traditional folk songs with a contemporary twist, before Anaïs takes to the stage to share songs from her forthcoming album as well as from her back catalogue of audience-favorites on this unique, collaborative tour.

Time: Tuesday, February 15 at 7:30 PM

Location: Spaulding Auditorium

Ticketing: $25/$35/$45

Pre-Show Talk: Dartmouth Assistant Professor of Music Cezar Alvarez talks to Anaïs Mitchell on Tuesday, February 15 at 6:15 PM

Dartmouth Department of Theater: RENT

The groundbreaking and iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that shaped a generation - and taught us all to measure our life in love. Based loosely on Puccini's La Bohème, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. An exuberant, passionate, and joyous story about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today.

Time: February 18-27

Location: The Moore Theater

Ticketing: $15

Dartmouth College Wind Ensemble

The up-and-coming composer Quinn Mason who won the special selection prize in the 2020 DCWE Composition Competition, joins the wind orchestra for the world premiere of his winning work Journeys III. Described as "a brilliant composer just barely in his 20s who seems to make waves wherever he goes," (Theater Jones) Mason brings his symphonic music to campus. The evening also features other selections from the 2020 Dartmouth Wind Ensemble Composition Competition including Cerro y Nube by Eduardo Aguilar.

Time: Saturday, February 19 at 7:30 PM

Location: Spaulding Auditorium

Ticketing: $12

Cuarteto Latinoamericano with pianist Sally Pinkas

The piano quintet delivers sublime contemporary Latin American music interlaced with 17th-century influences. You'll hear the poignant Two Fantasias by Baroque composer Henry Purcell and the rhythmic String Quartet No. 3 by Cuban Leo Brouwer. The program includes signature works by Uruguayan musician Miguel del Águila including the nostalgic Concierto en Tango and Boliviana. They will also perform a dazzling account of Águila's new work, Tamboreño, which is commissioned by the Hop and dedicated to Cuarteto Latinoamericano and Sally Pinkas. The performance will be followed by a discussion with the artists and composer Miguel del Águila.

Time: Wednesday, February 23 at 7:30 PM

Location: Spaulding Auditorium

Ticketing: $25/$35/$45

Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra

The shortest and most intimate of all Mahler's symphonies, the Fourth Symphony embodies his search for the sublime through nature and innocence. The work culminates in the last movement, in which a soprano soloist sings about a child innocently imagining the joys of Heaven.

Time: Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 PM

Location: Spaulding Auditorium

Ticketing: $25

Pre-Show Talk: A conversation with DSO Director Filippo Ciabatti on Saturday, February 26 at 6:15 PM

March 2022

Dartmouth Idol Semi-Finals

Dartmouth Idol contestants croon their way to the finals in an evening of upbeat performances.

Time: Thursday, March 3 at 7:30 PM

Location: Spaulding Auditorium

Ticketing: $12

Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet

The two world-class ensembles join forces to honor the experiences of more than six million African-Americans who fled the rural south for urban centers across the United States in the early 20th century. The collaboration features a variety of works exploring the concept of migration including violinist and composer Jessie Montgomery's piece celebrating the story of her great-grandfather. Sergeant McCauley is a sound map of the travels of the buffalo soldier who migrated northward before ultimately returning south to Mississippi.

Time: Friday, March 4 at 7:30 PM

Location: Spaulding Auditorium

Ticketing: $25

Pre-Show Talk: A conversation with the artists on Saturday, February 26 at 6:15 PM

Dartmouth Dance Ensemble

Led by director John Heginbotham and choreographer-in-residence Rebecca Stenn, the cast of students, faculty and community members share choreography featuring a new work.

Time: Sunday, March 6 at 12:00 & 1:00 PM

Location: Hop Garage Rm 131

Ticketing: Free but ticketed

HopStop Family Show: Abenaki Artistry

Enter the world of Wabanaki myths and legends with storytelling and music by the Sagamo (Chief) of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, Roger Longtoe Sheehan. Meanwhile, Vera Longtoe Sheehan, a museum educator and Director of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association, shares her one-of-a-kind twined art that blends ancient and contemporary Wabanki culture.

Time: Saturday, March 12 at 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

Location: Hanover & Claremont

Ticketing: Free but advance registration is suggested