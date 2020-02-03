The Hatbox Presents Purim At The Hatbox: A Tale For The Aged Age

On Saturday, February 22 at 7:30, the multicultural celebration, Holidays at Hatbox continues with a Purimspiel at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, NH. Tickets are $18, $15 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.

Purim At The Hatbox: A Tale For The Aged Ages is an evening of song, satire, food, and frolic in celebration of the Purim Holiday. The Purimspiel, Yiddish for Purim Play or Purim Skit, is a dramatic and/or satirical presentation of the events reported in the Scroll of Esther, a book in the Hebrew Bible. It is recognized as the only genuine folk theater that has survived a thousand years in European culture. The scroll recounts the courageous rescue of the Jews of ancient Persia by Esther, the Jewish wife of the Persian king.

Despite the seriousness of the Purim story, the holiday has evolved into an occasion to play games, serve holiday foods, mock authority figures, and judiciously misbehave. A highlight of the scroll reading is attendees attempting, with boos and noisemakers, to drown out the name of the villain, Haman, as it is read.

Conceived and produced by New Hampshire resident and performer Matt Kasnetz, the evening features a cast of local stage luminaries and musicians, including Maria Barry, Pat Delzell, Aaron Compagna, Adam Young, Cady Hickman and Nancy Marcoux Ferman. The audience can expect a ton of entertainment in the form of readings, skits, "sermons", music and song, and many surprises. They are encouraged to bring their own adult beverages to the theatre, since imbibing (reasonably) is a traditional component of Purim celebrations. Other beverages, as well as Hamantaschen, the traditional pastries of Purim, will be available for sale.





