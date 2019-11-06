Ted Vigil Will Bring Rocky Mountain Christmas Holiday Show to The CCA
You won't believe your eyes and ears! Singer, songwriter and John Denver tribute artist Ted Vigil brings his "Rocky Mountain Christmas" performance to the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) for one night only on Saturday, December 21 at 8PM.
Ted was born in Seattle and raised in the Olympia area. He has been performing from the age of ten throughout school in concert, symphonic and jazz bands developing his talents as a drummer and singer. He went on to compete in Talent Quest 2006 -- involving 28 states, New Zealand, Australia and Canada - where he took first place. He has played twice for John Denver's own "Windstar Foundation" in Aspen, CO.
In 2012, Ted was awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association. Ted also performed with the late Steve Wiesberg, John Denver's lead guitar player from 2010 to 2014, who is quoted as saying "Apparently the audience thinks they all look and sound like John. I don't see it. I see it with Ted. A very strong physical resemblance... Uncanny!"
In 2016, Ted was part of The Kings Of Country Tour in Australia starring Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and John Denver tribute artists touring 20 cities from coast to coast. Ted now performs Internationally for all kinds of venues and events.
Tickets for the December 21 TED VIGIL ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS John Denver Tribute performance are currently on sale for $45 | $35. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also be obtained at the CCA box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.
Other upcoming shows at the CCA include Jay Leno (Nov 21), The Nutcracker (Dec 7 & 8), Lewis Black (Dec 14), and Capitol Jazz Orchestra Holiday Pops (Dec 22).