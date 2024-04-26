THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Comes to Players' Ring Theatre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The entertaining story of “The Legend of Georgia McBride” written by Matthew Lopez and directed by Joe Juknievich, will be on stage at the Players’ Ring Theatre from May 3 through May 19.

Casey (played by Aaron Bencks) is an Elvis impersonator with everything going for him, including a flashy sequin jumpsuit. But just like that he loses his gig, rent is overdue and his wife announces a baby on the way.

So, when Elvis leaves the building and a drag show moves in, “The King” transforms into an all-out queen with the help of some new friends who become the second family Casey never saw coming. With snappy zingers and dance-worthy numbers, this wildly entertaining story will challenge your assumptions with extraordinary humor and depth.

This is a music and lip-synch and dance-filled show, choreographed by Kayleigh Kane.

"We really want the audience to feel like they are at a play, and at times, also at a drag show,” Kane said. “The music choices range from classic drag numbers to songs we think the characters themselves would love.”

Choreographically, Kane wanted to draw on inspiration from theatre and from drag, so the musical numbers bring these worlds together.

“This is a play that's full of music, laughs, dancing, fun, and vibrant energy,” she said. “I just hope the audience is ready!"

The cast includes: Aaron Bencks (Casey / Georgia McBride), Olivia Sowell (Jo); Andy LeBlanc (Jason / Rexy), Terry “Guy” Kelly (Eddie), and Lady Ro (Miss Tracy Mills).

“I started doing drag in a small dive bar in Manchester around 2017, and quickly evolved to producing and hosting New Year’s Eve shows that developed into a monthly show ‘The Lady Ro Show’,” Lady Ro said.

“I’ve taken a long break from drag since my last performance, which was at the Ring on New Year’s Eve 2022, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back.”

Her character, Miss Tracy is, at her heart, a creator with a drive to share her space with talented people and nurture them and show them care.

“This is something I know quite well, as I’ve even fostered and built a small community of drag performers as a drag family,” Lady Ro said. “Most of them are still performing in the Boston area to this day! Miss Tracy and I are kindred spirits, from the motherly instincts to the creative drive, and I feel right at home in this show and at the Ring.”

The crew also includes Joe Juknievich, Director and Sound Design; Rebecca Bishop, Scenic Design; Lawrence Ware, Lighting Design; Rae Strand, Costume Design; Katherine Cusack, Stage Manager; and Reegan Camire’ and Christine Gray, Assistant Stage Managers.

The Players' Ring is grateful for the support of its Main Sponsors: The Eppes-Jefferson Foundation, The Puddle Dock Restaurant, Tour Restaurant, Southport Printing Company, Kennebunk Savings and MacEdge. A special thank you goes to RGC Theatre.

The Ring’s neighbor The Puddle Dock restaurant and its sister restaurant Tour on Lafayette Road, are both offering a 10% discount on food to Players' Ring patrons. Visit their websites to reserve, and present your ticket when you ask for your check.