SoloStage Presents WHERE DO I BEGIN?

Writer and comedian Stephanie Lazenby will be bringing elements of her memoir to the stage. This new comedy shares stories from Stephanie's own life under a new light as she explores memory, motherhood and the passage of time.

Stephanie is searching for a place to belong. While looking back at pivotal moments from her life, music and pop culture from the 70s, 80s and 90s weave their way through this performance poignant comedy.

This show will be performed live, and streamed online. In accordance with State of New Hampshire guidelines a limited audience capacity will be able to watch the performance live at the venue's blackbox theatre. Theatregoers can also enjoy this work from the comfort of their own home through our live streaming platform.

Where Do I Begin? is presented as part of SoloStage. Company Artist Stephanie Lazenby is a writer, performer and teaching artist. She has performed as co-host of TedX Portsmouth and host of the Pecha Kucha series at 3S Artspace. She created, facilitates and hosts the Couch to Mic program and performance at NHTP.

SoloStage will support three artists for six months as they develop new performances through a series of workshops, open rehearsals and work-in-progress performances. The program includes Company Artists Peter Josephson and Stephanie Lazenby, as well as a performer new to New Hampshire Theatre Project, Gemma Soldati.