Single Tickets Now On Sale For Popejoy Hall 2019/2020 Season

Single tickets for most individual shows performing at Popejoy Hall this season will go on sale Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10am. Tickets will be available for all Ovation Series productions, except The Book of Mormon. Currently, tickets are available to Swan Lake and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Celebrating its 54th season, Popejoy Hall is the largest multi-purpose performing arts venue in New Mexico, with seats for up to 1,985 patrons. Popejoy Hall continues to be New Mexico's premier venue for outstanding live entertainment from Broadway and around the world.

This spectacular season at Popejoy includes everything from heart-stopping American musicals to a modern circus, as well as several dance performances, including ballet, mariachi, and contemporary. Some of the show titles include Blue Man Group, the musical Bandstand, Pilobolus, Mystery Science Theatre 3000 Live, and Bollywood Boulevard.

The 2019-2020 season will kick off Sunday, October 13 with Russian Ballet Theatre's Swan Lake, concluding with seven performances of Come From Away, running June 9-14.

The 2019-2020 season has 28 shows overall. There are two shows already on sale, with 21 additional shows going on sale to the general public on September 27th. The following shows will go on sale at a later date: Waitress, Escape to Margaritaville, The Play That Goes Wrong, Come From Away, and The Book of Mormon.



Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore and the Bradbury Ticket Office, located at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, or by calling (505) 925-5858. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.



Tickets to the following shows will be available starting Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10am.

Russian Ballet Theatre - Swan Lake

Sunday, October 13, 2019, 6:30 p.m.

Swan Lake features the story of Odette, a princess who falls under the spell of an evil sorcerer. Only Prince Siegfried's devotion can save her. The ballet combines pure romanticism and tragedy in a magical tale of love and deception. Ten-time International Ballet Competition medalist Olga Kifyak dances both the BLACK SWAN Odile and the White Swan Odette in this production by the Russian Ballet Theatre, which also features the rarely seen "Waltz of the BLACK SWAN."



Bandstand

Friday, November 1, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

From three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

It's 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

The Four Italian Tenors

Sunday, November 10, 2019, 3 p.m.

Italy's next generation of world-class tenors perform a tribute to its four greatest: Enrico Caruso, Mario Lanza, Luciano Pavarotti, and Andrea Bocelli. Direct from Italy, the young tenors perform a program of instantly-recognizable and well-loved arias and Neapolitan songs. The Four Italian Tenors, Alessandro D'Acrissa, Federico Serra, Federico Parisi, and Roberto Cresca, thrill audiences with their own voices even as they honor the masters. Hear this new generation of world class tenors explore these classic works with style and passion.



Blue Man Group

November 12-13, 2019, 7:30 p.m., 2 Performances

Over 35 million people on our blue planet have experienced the surprising and exciting show that is BLUE MAN GROUP. And now, the Blue Men return with a new touring show - BLUE MAN GROUP SPEECHLESS TOUR. If you like normal, think again - 'cause SPEECHLESS is full of joy, art, music, and hilarious absurdity. Join us and experience a new blue.

The Swingles

Thursday, December 19, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

You've heard them on Sex and the City and Glee. The Swingles bring a unique sound to a capella music, invoking jazz, baroque, folk, and more. The Swingles' unmistakable sound has long been associated with Christmas. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with their songs of good cheer? Winter Tales mixes the group's standard repertoire with seasonal specialties, including gorgeous and surprising arrangements of traditional carols, winter-themed originals, and nostalgic classics.

'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Friday, December 20, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

"'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse." But wait! A mouse is stirring - because Santa missed his house last year and he can't let that happen again! Before you can say "Merry Christmas!," we're off on the wild adventures of a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl who just won't take no for an answer, written by celebrated playwright Ken Ludwig (Baskerville, Crazy for You). Don't miss this joyful tribute to the holiday season!

Mariachi Christmas

Sunday, December 22, 2019, 3 p.m.

With its swirling skirts, vibrant violins, and thrilling trumpets, this show sets the holiday stage with delightful folk music and dance. The show brings an array of the most revered Christmas traditions from Mexico to our stage, cheerily ringing in the holidays. Ballet Folklórico University of Texas Rio Grande Valley dances to the music of Mariachi Azalea, an all-female group. Now in its 21st year in Popejoy Hall, Mariachi Christmas is a delightful New Mexican tradition.

The Peking Acrobats

Sunday, January 12, 2020, 3 p.m.

Every time The Peking Acrobats perform, they redefine the ancient arts of Chinese acrobatics. Masters of agility and grace, they perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs, as well as executing a jaw-dropping variety of precision tumbling, somersaulting, and gymnastics feats. They push the envelope of human possibility with astonishing juggling and balancing acts. They amaze at every turn. Accompanied by live musicians, they create an exuberant entertainment event loved by millions.

Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano

Friday, January 17, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano is an institution tasked with the dissemination, preservation and promotion of the Mexican culture, both at home and abroad. With an artistic career spanning more than 50 years, the company reflects the work of Mexico's leading researchers and practitioners of folklore, dance, music, and costumes. Silvia Lozano dedicates herself to preserving the originality and authenticity of Mexican dance. The company's performances infuse each dance with their traditional meaning and history.



Cirque Mechanics in 42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels



Friday, January 31, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Step right up ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, to the Cirque Mechanics world of gears and canvas, pulleys, and sawdust. Inspired by modern circus, this company finds its roots in the mechanical and its heart in the stories of American industrial ingenuity. Their show, "42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels," displays a quality rarely found in modern circus. Cirque Mechanics' signature style is wrapped in acrobatics, mechanical marvels, and a bit of clowning around.

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Friday, Febuary 14, 2020, 7 p.m.

The hilarious Peabody Award-winning hit TV comedy is coming to Albuquerque with an all-new Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour! Join show creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, and the world's greatest - and only - movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy, as they take you on an exhilarating roller coaster ride through some of the cheesiest films ever made.



Mystery Science Theater 3000 has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time and is currently a hit show on Netflix. Now you can sit in the same theater with your favorite characters and experience this comedy phenomenon in a universally acclaimed LIVE event.

This is the last chance to see Joel as he celebrates his final live tour performing the unique comedic art form he created. The exhilarating, nonstop, rapid-fire hilarity is brimming with hundreds of jokes riffed on a "So-Bad-It's-Good" feature film, plus spirited sketches and songs that turn the stage into a circus-themed party.



Scheduled film: No Retreat, No Surrender



We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered

Sunday, Febuary 23, 2020, 3 p.m.

This definitive concert celebrates the music of one of the most successful recording acts of all time. Michelle Berting Brett takes center stage accompanied by her band to re-create the Carpenters' arrangements and sound. Michelle shares stories about the Carpenters to broaden the experience. Fans and reviewers alike love the show and swear that Michelle sounds just like Karen Carpenter. Experience an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of the pop music phenomenon that defined an era, and sing along to "Close to You," "Yesterday Once More," "Rainy Days & Mondays," and more!



1984 Sunday, March 1, 2020, 3 p.m.

Aquila Theatre performs George Orwell's 1984 adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan.



In the visionary novel 1984, George Orwell depicts a society controlled by a totalitarian government repressing any subversive tendencies. "Big Brother" is always watching and technology is wielded as a weapon to inundate citizens with propaganda and monitor thoughts and actions. This stage production, adapted from the book and performed by Aquila Theatre, provides the kind of evocative, innovative storytelling that suits the company's bold, ensemble-driven, physical style.



The Mikado

Thursday, March 5, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players return with their delightfully reimagined, critically acclaimed The Mikado that brings the history and inspiration for it to center stage while keeping the delightfully droll libretto and score fully intact. We meet Gilbert and Sullivan in a new prologue, leading to late 19th Century Japan with the timeless story, beautiful music, and beloved characters, and where Gilbert's satire blossoms anew.

Pilobolus

Saturday, March 7, 2020, 3 p.m.

Wildly inventive, collaboratively created, and defying the bounds of biomechanics, Pilobolus' dances surprise, mesmerize, and amaze. Their works are whimsical, fanciful, and deeply moving. Since its inception in 1971, Pilobolus has revolutionized dance, making it more accessible and expanding its definition. Their performance this season will feature a mixed repertory of their works, from classical to the very newest. Come see the always astounding, constantly provocative Pilobolus. Show may contain partial nudity.

Michael Londra and The Celtic Fire

Sunday, March 8, 2020, 3:00 p.m.

One of Ireland's leading tenors brings you an evening of songs, stories, tunes and dance, from the heart of the Emerald Isle. His show focuses on the traditional culture of song and dance that will sweep you away to the heart and soul of Ireland. Michael Londra's PBS special "Beyond Celtic" aired over 400 times nationally. Described as "one of the greatest Irish singers of all time," Londra brings dancers from the casts of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance to his show. Experience the musical spirit that has captivated audiences around the world.

The Tap Pack

Friday, March 20, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

The Tap Pack is an elegant and entertaining nod to the Rat Pack era featuring high-energy performances of mind-blowing tap dancing, smooth vocals, a swinging live jazz band and witty on-stage banter. The five-member cast wins the audience from the first downbeat and the pace of their amazing performances never slows. They compete, they croon and they crack wise, all while performing cool classics with a fresh twist.

Broadway Princess Party

Sunday, March 22, 2020, 3 p.m.Unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine in this fabulous concert. Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) sing the petticoats off every princess song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond. These Broadway stars enchant, empower, and delight. This is the princess party you never knew you always wanted.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You