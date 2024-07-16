Review: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at Prescott Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The summer evening breezes flow wonderfully through Prescott Park in Portsmouth as a wave of pink washes over the stage. “Legally Blonde the Musical” explodes onto the scene, bringing its infectious energy and empowering message to the heart of the Seacoast community. This delightful production, directed by Tom Alsip, is a perfect treat for area audiences. Where else can you see an open-air production while spreading out on blankets, sitting in lawn chairs or reserving a table for your comfort and convenience? Add to this a snack shack with loads of options, and you have a one-of-a-kind theater experience.

It is also the first show I have ever seen that had an impromptu parade of Canadian geese stroll between the first row and stage to find their way to the waterfront. A fleeting hello from a cast member to the entourage added a bit of fun to the evening.

The musical “Legally Blonde” follows Elle Woods (Payton Hines), a sorority girl known for her love of pink and bubbly personality. When her boyfriend Warner (Andy Cico) dumps her to attend Harvard Law aiming for a political career, Elle decides to follow him there to win him back. Believing she can prove her worth, Elle defies expectations and gets accepted into Harvard Law herself.

While underestimated by her professor and classmate, particularly the intimidating Professor Callahan (Darrick Brown) and formidable, Vivienne Kensington (Lexi Stephens), Elle uses her intelligence, charm, and unique perspective to succeed in law school. Along the way, she befriends Emmett (AJ Gori), a supportive law student and soulmate, and Paulette (Sarah Joy Kane), a spirited hairdresser who becomes her confidante.

Elle is chosen to assist in a murder trial and by using her wit and intelligence she brings a crucial resolve to the case.

Despite Warner's initial dismissal, he starts to see Elle in a new light. However, Elle ultimately realizes her self-worth and embraces her own goals, no longer needing Warner's approval. The musical ends with Elle thriving in her legal career, empowered and ready to take on the world.

The plot is skimpy as musicals go, but the highly energetic cast make this production a pure delight.

The heart of this production lies in the captivating performance by Hines. Her portrayal is more than just a ditzy blonde stereotype; Hines infuses Elle with a sharp wit and confident intellect that blossoms throughout the show. Her renditions of "Omigod You Guys,” “Chip on My Shoulder,” “Bend and Snap,” (an outrageously funny number on how to attract the attention of potential suitors or how to determine if a fellow is gay or European), and the number “Legally Blonde,” showcases her enormous talent and sets a lighthearted tone for the evening’s fun.

As Warner Huntington III, the ex-boyfriend who underestimates Elle, Cico delivers a performance that is both arrogant and endearing. His initial dismissal of Elle's capabilities gradually gives way to honest respect, and he navigates this character arc with a touch of humor.

The true scene-stealers come in Brown as the impossibly demanding professor and Kane as the love starved hairdresser. Brown is a student’s nightmare come true in “Blood in the Water,” a spot quiz of law school cases. Brown owns the stage in a memorable role. Kane, as the hairdresser, is a comic genius explosive in every scene she does and vocally charged in her number “Ireland.”

Gori brings a playful energy to the role of Emmett and his voice is as solid as they come. An equally powerful voice comes from Stephens as she transforms from snob to BFF for Elle.

Adam Furgal as the UPS guy who falls for the hairdresser takes a small role and makes it grand. I love it when an actor does this so skillfully.

An ensemble cast takes on multiple roles that charge the production with personality and great comic moments. Standouts include the Greek chorus of sorority sisters, the uptight law students, Elle’s doting parents, and the flamboyant guy on trial for murder.

A set constructed by the Ogunquit Playhouse Scene shop and designed by James Rotonado is a wonder to behold in an outdoor venue complete with multiple levels and effective depictions of the hallowed halls of Harvard or the neighborhood salon. Settings and props move with ease.

Choreographer, Mary Beth Marino, demonstrates her skill particularly in the aerobics themed, “Whipped into Shape,” and in the quasi-Riverdance number inspired by the UPS guy being Irish.

Costumes are appropriately bright colors with chunky accessories for the early 2000s time period. The lighting plan adds a visual snap to the production.

One of the biggest challenges of adapting a show to an outdoor venue is the sound system. It is too bad that the first number “Omigod You Guys” is much too loud and screechy leaving a disturbing start to the show. Designer and engineer, Christopher Parks recovers nicely with the remainder of the show balancing the vocals with the small but powerful orchestra under the direction of Bruce Levine. Every bit of sound after the first number is clear and crisp in the wide open-air venue. I advise cleaning up the first number as it sets the tone for the evening.

Beneath the pink exterior fluff of the plot and visuals lies a powerful message about defying stereotypes and pursuing one’s dreams, regardless of what others expect. This production at Prescott Park captures this message beautifully.

The Prescott Park production has a pay what you can policy with no set ticket price. Donations are accepted and reservations for blankets, tables or food options can be secured online.

Photos: Ron St. Jean Photography

