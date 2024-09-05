REAL GHOST STORIES With Adam Berry Returns To New Hampshire In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Newport Opera House Association in partnership with Nathan Gardner, and Danny Brooke are proud to present REAL GHOST STORIES, taking place at The Newport Opera House on Saturday, October 12, 2024 featuring Adam Berry, host and executive producer of The Travel Channel's smash hit program KINDRED SPIRITS, GHOST HUNTERS, and more!

REAL GHOST STORIES had its world premiere at the Newport Opera House in 2021, when it reopened the historic venue after the pandemic, playing to packed house. The Newport run was so popular that the show returned again in 2022 with equal success before travelling to other stages and states. Due to popular demand, the show now returns to Newport where it all began.

The evening will feature some of Mr. Berry's most unique and spooky stories and personal experiences, some new to Newport audiences. Audiences will hear first-hand accounts of true paranormal experiences and investigations from Kindred Spirits as well as some of Adam's personal experiences and stories never before told on television.

The audience will also get a chance to learn more with a Question/Answer period following the main presentation and a post-show meet and greet period with Adam. For a special bonus, VIP tickets will be available to join Adam in a private paranormal investigation of the Opera House, which is believed to be haunted.

Nathan Gardner, who returns to New England after several years working with various Broadway and touring productions, commented: "Since launching this show at the Newport Opera House, we've been able to bring Adam and his stories to stages near and far across multiple states. This feels very much like a homecoming for our show, and the team at the Newport Opera House is always fantastic. We're very excited to return!"

Adam Berry added: "I am so excited to be coming back to Newport! I love this town and this Opera House. We've always had great paranormal activity at our investigations here in the past and I can't wait to see what happens this time!"

ABOUT Adam Berry:

Adam Berry is the co-star and Executive Producer of the hit television series Kindred Spirits now on Travel Channel. Adam's love and passion for the paranormal ignited from an extremely haunting experience he had in Gettysburg PA. After many years of studying, research and founding his own paranormal research team with his husband Ben Berry he was asked to join the SyFy Channel original series Ghost Hunters Academy. This competition reality show tested the strengths of investigators from around the country and

Adam proved to be the best of the best by winning and was awarded a spot on the TAPS team and the original series Ghost Hunters. Adam likes to say he was awarded Amy Bruni as his prize because the two paired up and have since became a paranormal powerhouse. With similar beliefs and styles Adam and Amy possess the capabilities to connect with those in the afterlife with uncanny accuracy. Focusing on helping families and spirits alike, they have traveled the country changing the way the world thinks about ghosts and what happens after we shuffle off this mortal coil.

When Adam isn't looking for ghosts, he is the Executive Director of Peregrine Theatre Ensemble, a non-profit theater company based in Provincetown MA. This educational summer theater program produces some of the most spectacular musicals and plays on the Cape while also nurturing young actors in a professional working environment.

Tickets to REAL GHOST STORIES WITH Adam Berry are priced at $30 for General Admission, $35 for Premium Seating. VIP tickets with the investigation are $70.00 and are extremely limited. Tickets are on sale now at the Newport Opera House website: www.newportoperahouse.com, by calling 603-863-2412, or in person at 20 N. Main Street, Newport NH 03773.

