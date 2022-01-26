Present Tense Ensemble Presents MONTASJAR (constructions) From The PARMA Live Stage

January 26th at 3:00 PM EST will be hosting the Present Tense Ensemble for an encounter between art and the maritime industry.

MONTASJAR (constructions), composed by Magnar Åm is an interdisciplinary performance that explores the local Volda Norway history of the construction of engines, propellers, and gears for large ships. In recent times, manual labor and art have been separated and placed in different spheres. However, in this program, Magnar Åm and Present Tense attempt to mount them back together by letting images and sounds from the industrial production become part of a largely improvised performance where music, dance, and film create a dynamic whole: an artistic montage.

Present Tense is a collective of exploratory and improvisational artists with a strong interest in collaborative and interdisciplinary work. They have previously created works together in various constellations both in Norway and internationally. Among others, a site-specific performance created for an abandoned fish oil factory in northern Norway in 2019 and the album The Broken Vessel (PARMA Recordings) in 2018.

Magnar Åm is a composer, musician and professor. Like every human being, he is a witness of time. And his music is the sound of one such witness' maturation. He transforms his impressions of being in the world into an expression which he feels that the world, including himself, needs right in this moment

More information about this one of a kind performance, including a streaming link, can be viewed here:

https://www.parmarecordings.com/event/present-tense-ensemble-01-26-22/